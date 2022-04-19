Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 04/17/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (BOIL B ) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas 31.27% (FNGD) MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN 20.54% (GDXU) MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN 18.79% (JNUG B- ) Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares 16.77% (SOXS B- ) Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares 16.27% (TECS B ) Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares 16.07% (TMV A ) Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares 14.22% (TTT B+ ) ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury 14.12% (LABD ) Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares 13.63% (UCO A ) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil 13.61%



1. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

BOIL, the natural gas ETF was one of the top-performing levered ETFs gaining ~31% last week. Natural gas prices continued to gain amid declining inventories and cold weather conditions.

2. FNGD – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

FNGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the US big tech equity featured on the list of top inverse ETFs as the technology sector lost ~3.5% in the last five days. Technology stocks are sensitive to rising interest rates and are expected to fall in a rising rate environment.

3. GDXU – MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN

GDXU is a leveraged equity fund that provides 3x exposure to an index comprised of two of the largest gold miners’ ETFs, viz VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), that invest in the global gold mining industry. GDXU returned ~18% in the last week as investors seek a safe haven against inflationary trends and increasing volatility amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

4. JNUG – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

JNUG seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index. The index tracks the performance of foreign and domestic companies engaging in gold and silver mining. JNUG was one of the candidates on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week driven by rising inflation concerns across the globe.

5. SOXS – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares

The SOXS ETF that inversely tracks the performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Index featured on the list of levered/ inverse ETFs as the semiconductor sector lost more than 2% in the last week. The semiconductor sector continues to face challenges from supply constraints and rising U.S. Treasury yields.

6. TECS – Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares

Another inverse technology ETF, TECS made it to the list gaining more than 16% this week as the technology sector fell.

7. TMV – Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares

TMV which offers 3x short leveraged exposure to the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index, made it to the list this week as Treasury yields grew under rising inflation conditions. The ongoing Ukraine-Russia war and COVID cases in China will continue to escalate inflation furthermore.

8. TTT – ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury made it to the list of top-performing inverse ETFs as Treasury yield continued to rise. The yield on the 20-year Treasury bond increased to 3.13% from 2.99%, a week earlier.

9. LABD – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

The biotech fund, LABD which offers inverse exposure to the US Biotechnology sector gained nearly 13% last week. Biotech stocks got a massive push last year on the back of the pandemic but are now showing signs of normalization. The biotech sector suffered a fall of ~4% last week in challenging market conditions.

10. UCO – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil was one of the levered ETFs returning more than 13% last week. Oil prices increased as the Libya outage worsened and the Russia-Ukraine war dragged on, signaling tighter global supply conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.