Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 04/10/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (SOXS B- ) Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares 24.10% (BOIL B ) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas 22.28% (TMV A ) Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares 17.95% (TTT B+ ) ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury 17.75% (SSG B- ) Proshares Ultrashort Semiconductors 16.94% (SRTY A- ) ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 14.60% (TZA B+ ) Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares 14.53% (WEBS) Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares 14.16% (FNGD) MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN 13.63% (CLDS) Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares 12.18%



1. SOXS – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares

The SOXS ETF that inversely tracks the performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Index featured on the list of levered/ inverse ETFs as the semiconductor sector lost more than 12% in the last week. The semiconductor sector continues to reel from supply constraints and some weaknesses from big technology stocks like Qualcomm, Nvidia, and AMD. The sector was also pressured by rising U.S. Treasury yields.

2. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

BOIL, the natural gas ETF was one of the top-performing levered ETFs gaining ~22% last week. Natural gas prices continued to gain amid declining inventories and increasing demand.

3. TMV – Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares

TMV which provides 3x short leveraged exposure to the broad-based NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index made it to the list last week as Treasury yields rose driven by rising rates and inflation scenarios. Yields have surged as investors evaluate Fed remarks from its last meeting around reducing its balance sheet size and increasing rates further.

4. TTT – ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury made it to the list of top-performing inverse ETFs as Treasury yields increased. The yield of the 20-year Treasury bond increased to 3.03% from 2.75%, a week earlier.

5. SSG – Proshares Ultrashort Semiconductors

SSG ETF which offers 2x daily short leverage to the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductors Index was another top-performing inverse ETF, gaining by more than 16% last week.

6. SRTY – ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000, SRTY ETF which offers 3x daily short leverage to the Russell 2000 Index, also made it to the list last week. Stocks fell as the dollar strengthened after the Fed meeting to rein in inflation. Covid outbreak in China and continuing Russia-Ukraine war further dampened investor sentiments.

7. TZA – Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

The TZA, Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares which provides inverse leverage to US small-cap equity market (Russell2000 Index) also made it to the list, gaining over 14% last week. The Russell2000 index has high weightage for sectors like finance and technology which ended in the red last week.

8. WEBS – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The WEBS ETF that tracks companies having a strong internet focus was present on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list last week as technology-focused stocks got a beating from rising Treasury yields.

9. FNGD – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

FNGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the US big tech equity was one of the candidates on the list. Technology stocks are expected to fall in a higher interest rate environment as they are sensitive to rising interest rates.

10. CLDS – Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares

Another technology ETF that made it to last week’s top-performing inverse ETFs list was Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares which tracks the performance of the Indxx USA Cloud Computing Index, inversely.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.