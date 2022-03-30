ETFs

Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 03/27/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return
(MJXL) ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ETF 34.65%
(BOIL B) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas 27.40%
(OILU ) MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN 26.07%
(GUSH ) Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares 23.27%
(NRGU) MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN 20.09%
(UBR C+) ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped 18.89%
(BRZU ) Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares 18.31%
(DIG B) ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas 15.99%
(ERX C+) Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares 15.51%
(UCO A) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil 11.66%


1. MJXL – ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ETF

MJXL provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of cannabis firms located globally, topped the list of top-performing levered ETFs with weekly returns of ~35%. Cannabis ETFs gained on hopes of federal legalization.

2. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

BOIL, the natural gas ETF was one of the top-performing levered ETFs gaining ~27% in the last week. Natural gas prices continue to gain amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine and as several western countries imposed sanctions on Russia. Natural gas prices also got a boost from declining inventories as expected as well as cooler weather conditions.

3. OILU – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The OILU ETF, which provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to an index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production featured on the top-performing leveraged ETFs list, amid Russian sanctions, tight supply concerns as well as stable demand conditions.

4. GUSH – Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares

GUSH, was another oil & gas exploration and production ETF that made it to the list from growing supply concerns.

5. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN

NRGU which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies topped the weekly list returning ~20%. The energy sector gained more than 1% in the last five days.

6. UBR – ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped

UBR, which offers 2x daily long leverage to the MSCI Brazil Index was one of the top-performing levered ETFs as the country witnessed improved commodity prices and as investors focus on investing in Brazil, India, and China markets from the erstwhile BRIC investing.

7. BRZU – Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares

BRZU which provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to an index of large and mid-cap Brazilian companies also made it to the list.

8. DIG – ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas

DIG, ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas ETF that offers 2x daily long leverage to the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index, was one of the top-performing ETFs on rising energy prices.

9. ERX – Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares was another energy ETF present on the list.

10. UCO – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil was one of the levered ETFs returning more than 11% last week, as oil prices gained on global supply chain disruption and a sanction on Russian fuels by the western countries.

