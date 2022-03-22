Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 03/20/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (CWEB) Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares 46.12% (FNGU) MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN 41.30% (WEBL) Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares 36.11% (YINN B ) Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares 33.33% (FNGO) MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs 28.96% (WANT) Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares 28.14% (HIBL) Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares 28.06% (SOXL B ) Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares 27.63% (RETL A ) Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares 26.94% (EURL ) Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares 26.07%



1. CWEB – Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the CSI Overseas China Internet Index, returned 46%+ last week, and topped the list of top-performing levered ETFs, as the country recorded a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases last week, resulting in lockdowns in major areas.

2. FNGU – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN

FNGU offers exposure to five core technology companies – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet Inc., as well as five other technology growth stocks, including Alibaba, Baidu, NVIDIA, Tesla, and Twitter. The technology and growth stocks gained as investors shook off some anxiety after Fed provided more clarity for markets at its interest hike meet last week.

3. WEBL – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

WEBL providing 3x leveraged daily exposure to an index of the largest U.S. Internet companies made it to the list as technology and growth stocks gained after Fed provided more clarity for markets at its last week’s meeting. Markets could have already priced in rate hikes and tech rose again.

4. YINN – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

YINN seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the FTSE China 50 Index. It provides leveraged exposure to the Chinese large-cap sector and was one of the top levered ETFs last week supported by lockdowns in the country as the number of COVID-19 cases rise again.

5. FNGO – MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs

FNGO providing 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, was one of the top-performing leveraged funds returning ~28% last week, as both consumer discretionary and technology were the top-performing sectors gaining almost 10% in the last five days.

6. WANT – Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares

Another consumer discretionary WANT ETF that provides 3x leveraged exposure to the U.S. consumer discretionary sector is featured on the list of top-performing levered funds last week. The ETF gained after Fed’s decision to raise rates in order to control inflation and as Russia-Ukraine peace talks continued in the last week.

7. HIBL – Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares

The HIBL ETF provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. All S&P 500 sectors rose last week, with IT, consumer discretionary, and communication services soaring higher after Fed announced the first rate hike in an attempt to fight inflation. The Fed Chair also stressed confidence in the U.S. economy stating its ability to withstand higher interest rates.

8. SOXL – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares

SOXL which offers 3x daily long leverage to the PHLX Semiconductor Index was another contender on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list last week. The overall semiconductor segment gained ~14% in the last five days. Prices of semiconductor chips have increased owing to a global shortage during the pandemic as well as following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

9. RETL – Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares

RETL offering 2x daily long leverage to the Russell 1000 RGS Retail Index is also featured on the list. The ETF returned over ~26% in the last week driven by positive shoppers’ sentiment and increasing consumer spending. Internet, multiline, and specialty retail segments gained over ~13%, ~6%, and ~2%, respectively over the last five days. The sector got a boost after the Fed hiked its benchmark interest rate and as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine continued in the last week.

10. EURL – Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares

EURL provides 3X daily levered exposure to an index of companies in developed Europe was one of the top-performing levered ETFs as investors grew optimistic about negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in the last week.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.