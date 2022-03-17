Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 03/13/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (YANG A- ) Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares 40.62% (FXP B ) ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 26.40% (FNGD) MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN 17.53% (WEBS) Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares 13.50% (EDZ B ) Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares 13.24% (YXI B- ) ProShares Short FTSE China 50 12.59% (SZK B ) ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods 12.10% (TTT B+ ) ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury 11.94% (TMV A ) Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares 11.93% (SQQQ B ) ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ 10.04%



1. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index, was one of the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning more than ~40% last week as China market fell on renewed fears of lockdowns in the nation amid rising COVID cases and as investors reassess their positions in U.S.-listed Chinese shares amid renewed delisting fears.

2. FXP – ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50

This ETF which offers inverse exposure to China’s large cap stocks gained ~26% this week owing to the increasing number of COVID cases in China and as U.S.-listed ADRs of Chinese companies fell because they failed to comply with the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

3. FNGD – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

FNGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the US big tech equity was one of the candidates on the list. Technology stocks are expected to fall in a rising interest rate environment. The US Federal Reserve raised the interest rate on Wednesday afternoon and signaled additional hikes to follow soon.

4. WEBS – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The WEBS ETF that tracks companies having a strong internet focus was present on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week as technology-focused stocks are expected to get a beating under the rising rate scenario.

5. EDZ – Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares, EDZ which offers daily short leverage to the broad-based MSCI Emerging Markets Index featured on this week’s top performing inverse ETFs list as Ukraine-Russia talks reached crossroads and shares in China fell over lockdown fears.

6. YXI – ProShares Short FTSE China 50

YXI which offers inverse exposure to an index comprised of large cap Chinese equities was another inverse China-focused ETF that made it to the list this week.

7. SZK – ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods

SZK, which offers 2x daily short leverage to the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index was one of the contenders on the top-performing inverse ETFs list, as consumer spending reduced due to rising inflation.

8. TTT – ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury made it to the list of top-performing inverse ETFs as treasury yield increased ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting for an interest rate hike and rising inflation. The yield of a 20-year Treasury bond increased to 2.5% from 2.4%, a week earlier.

9. TMV – Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares

TMV was another inverse Treasury fund that made it to the list this week as treasury yields rose amid rising rate and inflation scenarios. The ongoing Ukraine-Russia war and increasing COVID cases in China could further pressure supply chains thereby escalating inflation furthermore.

10. SQQQ – ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

SQQQ ETF offers 3x daily short leverage to the NASDAQ-100 Index, which is heavily weighted on the technology and consumer sectors made it to the list as these sectors were negatively impacted by rising interest rates and inflation.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.