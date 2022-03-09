Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 03/06/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (UCO A ) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil 43.48% (OILU ) MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN 33.33% (NRGU) MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN 31.05% (GDXU) MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN 26.53% (GUSH ) Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares 26.49% (BNKD) MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs 24.01% (DGP A- ) DB Gold Double Long Exchange Traded Notes 22.83% (EPV B ) ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe 22.31% (UVXY B- ) ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF 21.26% (YANG A- ) Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares 20.95%



1. UCO – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil was the top-performing levered ETF returning more than 43% last week, as oil prices gained on the back of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine disrupting the global supply chain and the possibility of a ban on Russian fuels.

2. OILU – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The OILU ETF, which provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to an index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production was another oil and gas-focused fund on the list last week.

3. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN

NRGU which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies topped this week’s list returning more than 31%. Energy was the best performing sector gaining by over 8% in the last five days, driven by supply concerns and rising geopolitical tensions globally.

4. GDXU – MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN

GDXU is a leveraged equity fund that provides 3x exposure to an index comprised of two of the largest gold miners’ ETFs, viz VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), that invest in the global gold mining industry. GDXU returned ~26% in the last week as investors seek a safe haven against higher inflationary and volatility trends in the wake of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

5. GUSH – Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares

GUSH, was another oil & gas exploration and production ETF that made it to the list from growing supply concerns and rising prices.

6. BNKD – MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

BNKD tracks three times the inverse performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. The financial sector declined as more firms sever relations with Russia. Financials was the second-worst performing sector losing ~7% in the last five days.

7. DGP – DB Gold Double Long Exchange Traded Notes

This ETF offers 2x daily long leverage to the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index-Optimum Yield Gold. DGP ETF gained by more than 22% in the last week as consumer confidence increases in gold amid rising inflation and volatility.

8. EPV – ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe

The EPV ETF offers -2x daily leverage to the equity markets of developed Europe expressing a bearish short-term view of the U.K., France, Germany, and a few other Western European countries. This ETF gained by more than 22% in the last week.

9. UVXY – ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

UVXY, which offers leveraged exposure to an index comprised of short-term VIX futures contracts was one of the top-performing levered ETFs last week as volatility increased sharply amid geopolitical tensions and inflation. VIX, the CBOE Volatility Index increased to ~36 from ~29 in the last week.

10. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index, was one of the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning more than ~20% last week, as China continued to conduct normal trade with Russia. Further Russia’s default of sovereign debt could have a spillover effect on China and other emerging markets.

