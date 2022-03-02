Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 02/27/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (YANG A- ) Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares 12.76% (UCYB) ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF 10.03% (DFEN) Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares 9.10% (FXP B ) ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 8.28% (EDZ B ) Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares 8.16% (CURE A- ) Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares 7.61% (DRN B+ ) Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares 6.00% (UTSL) Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares 5.87% (EEV B ) ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets 5.79% (SOXL B ) Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares 5.43%



1. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index, was the top-performing levered/ inverse ETF returning more than 12% last week, as China continued to conduct normal trade with Russia amid rising geopolitical tensions, even as western nations like the US, Europe, Britain, and Canada imposed sanctions against Russia.

2. UCYB – ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

UCYB provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to an index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry, was one of the top-performing levered ETFs gaining more than 10% in the last week. Cybersecurity stocks gained on the prospects of Russia launching cyberattacks in retaliation to the Western sanctions against the country.

3. DFEN – Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares

This ETF that aims to triple the daily return of an index of defense industry stocks was one of the top performing levered ETFs last week as defense stocks gained on the back of rising global geopolitical tensions.

4. FXP – ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50

This ETF which offers inverse exposure to China’s large cap stocks gained ~8% this week owing to the continuation of China and Russia trade cooperation even as other western countries imposed sanctions against Russia in the light of attacks on Ukraine.

5. EDZ – Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares, EDZ which offers daily short leverage to the broad-based MSCI Emerging Markets Index featured on this week’s top-performing inverse ETFs list as Asian markets declined after President Vladimir Putin announced Russian military action in Ukraine.

6. CURE – Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares

The CURE ETF offers 3x daily leveraged exposure to an index consisting of healthcare stocks. The healthcare sector gained ~1.6% as investors look at defensive stocks like pharmaceuticals and FMCG to hedge their portfolios in tough times.

7. DRN – Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares

This ETF offers 3x daily leverage to an index comprised of U.S. REITs gained as investors increase exposure to safe haven sectors like gold and real estate amid rising inflation and geopolitical crisis.

8. UTSL – Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares

UTSL which provides daily 3x exposure to an index of utility companies in the U.S. featured on the list of best performing levered ETFs this week. Utilities was the second-best performing sector returning more than 1.6% in the last week. Investors preferred utility stocks as they aim at reducing volatility and risk, thereby stabilizing one’s portfolio.

9. EEV – ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets

Another ETF focused on emerging markets, EEV offers 2x daily short leverage to the broad-based MSCI Emerging Markets Index made it to the list this week in the event of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

10. SOXL – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares

SOXL which offers 3x daily long leverage to the PHLX Semiconductor Index was another contender on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week. The semiconductor segment gained as the industry continues to experience high demand and increased chip shortages. Global supply chain disruption of key materials (like neon, xenon, and palladium) in the semiconductor sector has further increased prices due to the Ukrainian invasion.

