Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 01/30/2022

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (BOIL B ) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas 52.43% (GDXD) MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs 26.38% (SINV) ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF 22.47% (JDST ) Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares 20.79% (OILU ) MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN 18.30% (YANG A- ) Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares 17.38% (ZSL A ) ProShares UltraShort Silver 16.06% (DUST B- ) Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares 16.00% (NRGU) MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN 14.52% (FXP B ) ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 11.31%



1. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

BOIL, the natural gas ETF gained on the back of increased heating demand from frigid temperatures. Overall energy sector gained by more than 4% in the last week.

2. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD tracks the performance of the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners Index, which is comprised of VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, and primarily invests in the global gold mining industry. Gold price slipped after the US Fed monetary policy meet last week.

3. SINV – ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF

SINV that tracks -2x the daily price movements of an index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies, gained by ~22% in the last week. Prices of the precious metals fell upon the Fed’s signal on increasing the rates soon.

4. JDST – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares or JDST, which seeks daily investment results of 200% of the inverse of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index was another top-performing inverse ETF, returning more than 20% in the last week.

5. OILU – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The OILU ETF, which provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to an index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production featured on the top-performing leveraged ETFs list, as oil gained on tight supply concerns and rising Russia-Ukraine tensions.

6. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index, was the top-performing levered/ inverse ETF returning more than 17% last week, driven by slower pace of growth in the manufacturing sector, COVID-19 outbreaks, and a fall in the country’s housing market.

7. ZSL – ProShares UltraShort Silver

ProShares UltraShort Silver, ZSL that offers -2x daily leverage to silver prices was one of the best performing inverse ETFs this week as silver prices fell in a rising rate environment.

8. DUST – Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

DUST provides inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners was one of the top inverse ETFs returning 16% this week as gold prices also suffered in a rising rate environment.

9. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN

NRGU which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies topped this week’s list returning 14.5%. The energy sector gained by more than 4% in the last five days, driven by rising geopolitical tensions.

10. FXP – ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50

This ETF which offers inverse exposure to China’s large cap stocks gained more than 11% this week owing to concerns over China’s manufacturing sector and housing market.

