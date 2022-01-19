Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 01/16/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (NRGU) MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN 19.49% (BOIL B ) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas 16.77% (OILU ) MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN 16.32% (UBR C+ ) ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped 13.78% (BRZU ) Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares 13.67% (YINN B ) Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares 12.65% (GUSH ) Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares 12.02% (UCO A ) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil 10.95% (LBJ C+ ) Direxion Daily Latin America Bull 2X Shares 10.93% (ERX C+ ) Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares 10.53%

1. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN

NRGU which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies topped this week’s list returning more than 19%. Energy was the best performing sector gaining by nearly 6% in the last five days, driven by supply concerns, rising geopolitical tensions, and easing concerns around the Omicron variant.

2. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

BOIL, the natural gas ETF gained from expected colder weather conditions and increased demand for heating.

3. OILU – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The OILU ETF, which provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to an index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production featured on the top-performing leveraged ETFs list, as oil gained from prospects of growth in fuel demand amidst low supply scenario and economic growth on the back of easing concerns around the Omicron variant.

4. UBR – ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped

UBR, which offers 2x daily long leverage to the MSCI Brazil Index was one of the top-performing levered ETFs as the country witnessed improved retail data and its oil giant Petrobas, gained from the oil price increase.

5. BRZU – Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares

BRZU that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to an index of large and mid-cap Brazilian companies also made it to the list.

6. YINN – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

YINN seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the FTSE China 50 Index. It provides leveraged exposure to the Chinese large-cap sector and was one of the top levered ETFs this week supported by rising industrial output and policy easing in the country.

7. GUSH – Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares

GUSH, was another oil & gas exploration and production ETF that made it to the list from growing optimism around less severe reports of the Omicron variant and supply concerns.

8. UCO – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil was one of the top-performing levered ETFs this week, as oil gained on expectations for fuel demand exceeding the supply this year.

9. LBJ – Direxion Daily Latin America Bull 2X Shares

The LBJ ETF which tracks the performance of 300% of the price performance of the S&P Latin America 40 Index was one of the top-performing levered ETFs this week. The index provides ~50% weightage to Brazil and 35% to Mexico. Latin American stocks strengthened driven by stronger oil and copper prices and as Brazilian miners, Usiminas and Vale resumed production.

10. ERX – Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares was another energy ETF present on the list.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.