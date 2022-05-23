Top-Performing ETF Areas of Last Week
Wall Street was downbeat last week, with losses seen in all major indexes. The S&P 500 recorded its longest weekly losing streak since the dot-com bubble burst, per a Yahoo Finance article. The S&P 500 (down 3.1%), the Dow Jones (down 2.90%), the Nasdaq Composite (down 3.8%) and the Russel 2000 (down 1.1%) all shed gains.
Concerns that tighter monetary policies to tame surging inflation will slow down global economic growth have weighed on the risk sentiment and driven investors toward the safe-haven assets like U.S. treasuries. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT was up 2.3% past week.
Rising greenback weighed on corporate profits. Companies pointing to currency headwinds in their latest earnings reports include Coca-Cola Co, Procter & Gamble and Philip Morris International Inc. Analysts cut their overall forecast for S&P 500 second-quarter profit growth to 5.6% from 6.8% at the start of April owing to the current headwinds, per a Reuters article.
As far as benchmark U.S. treasury yields are concerned, the week started with a 2.88% yield, hit a high of 2.98% and ended at 2.78%. This happened because investors sought bonds’ safety amid renewed recessionary concerns. And due to a decline in the long-term bond yields, TLT gained last week. Short-term treasury ETFs like 1-3 Month T-Bill Barclays Capital SPDR BIL also advanced last week.
Overall, like past few weeks, commodities gained last week too due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Russia is energy-rich. Both countries involved in the war are exporters of agricultural commodities. Hence, war-induced supply chain woes led to the price rally in the commodities market.
Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few winning ETF areas of last week.
Natural Gas
iPath.B Natural Gas Subindex ETN GAZ – Up 7.4%
US Natural Gas Fund (UNG) – Up 5.6%
US 12 Month Natural Gas (UNL) – Up 5.3%
Energy
Global Energy Producers iShares MSCI ETF FILL – Up 2.6%
Global Energy iShares ETF (IXC) – Up 1.9%
Energy ETF Vanguard (VDE) – Up 1.4%
US Brent Oil BNO – Up 1.0%
Agriculture
Teucrium Soybean SOYB – Up 1.9%
Teucrium Agricultural(TAGS) – Up 1.3%
Rogers Agriculture ETN Elements (RJA) – Up 0.2%
Short-Term Treasury Bond ETFs
SPDR 1-3 Month T-Bill Barclays Capital BIL – Up 0.01%
