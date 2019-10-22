Top pension consultant NEPC questions sustainability of Fisher Investments

BOSTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Top pension consultant NEPC said it questions the "sustainability" of Fisher Investments, in a memo NEPC sent to its clients and that was provided on Tuesday by the New Hampshire Retirement System.

In its memo dated October 17 NEPC recommended that clients terminate holdings with Fisher over what it called "distasteful remarks" that firm founder Ken Fisher made at an investment conference earlier this month.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

