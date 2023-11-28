Top Panama court rules First Quantum mining contract unconstitutional

PANAMA CITY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canadian miner First Quantum's contract to operate a lucrative copper mine in Panama is unconstitutional, Panama's top court said in a ruling made public on Tuesday.

Challenges against the company's new contract, which was approved in October, piled up in court following public protests against the deal.

