Top Panama court rules First Quantum mining contract unconstitutional

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

November 28, 2023 — 07:17 am EST

PANAMA CITY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canadian miner First Quantum's contract to operate a lucrative copper mine in Panama is unconstitutional, Panama's top court said in a ruling made public on Tuesday.

Challenges against the company's new contract, which was approved in October, piled up in court following public protests against the deal.

