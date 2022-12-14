Top palm oil buyer India's Nov imports jump 29% to 1.14 mln T-dealers

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Top palm oil buyer India's imports in November surged about 29% from the previous month to 1.14 million tonnes, a trade body said on Wednesday.

Vegetable oil imports rose about 10.6% to 1.55 million tonnes, Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a release.

Imports of soyoil fell 31% to 229,373 tonnes while sunflower oil imports rose 8.8 % to 157,709 tonnes, the release added.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.