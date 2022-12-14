Commodities

Top palm oil buyer India's Nov imports jump 29% to 1.14 mln T-dealers

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

December 14, 2022 — 01:29 am EST

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Top palm oil buyer India's imports in November surged about 29% from the previous month to 1.14 million tonnes, a trade body said on Wednesday.

Vegetable oil imports rose about 10.6% to 1.55 million tonnes, Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a release.

Imports of soyoil fell 31% to 229,373 tonnes while sunflower oil imports rose 8.8 % to 157,709 tonnes, the release added.

