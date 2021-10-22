Top oil company executives to testify before U.S. House oversight panel on global warming
Top executives from Exxon Mobil Corp, BP America, Chevron Corp and Shell Oil were scheduled testify on Oct. 28 before the U.S. House Oversight Committee at a hearing examining the fossil fuel industry’s "campaign to spread disinformation about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming," the panel said Friday.
WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Top executives from Exxon Mobil Corp, BP America, Chevron Corp and Shell Oil were scheduled testify on Oct. 28 before the U.S. House Oversight Committee at a hearing examining the fossil fuel industry’s "campaign to spread disinformation about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming," the panel said Friday.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu;)
((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.