Top oil company executives to testify before U.S. House oversight panel on global warming

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Top executives from Exxon Mobil Corp, BP America, Chevron Corp and Shell Oil were scheduled testify on Oct. 28 before the U.S. House Oversight Committee at a hearing examining the fossil fuel industry’s "campaign to spread disinformation about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming," the panel said Friday.

