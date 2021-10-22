US Markets
BP

Top oil company executives to testify before U.S. House oversight panel on global warming

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/China Stringer Network

Top executives from Exxon Mobil Corp, BP America, Chevron Corp and Shell Oil were scheduled testify on Oct. 28 before the U.S. House Oversight Committee at a hearing examining the fossil fuel industry’s "campaign to spread disinformation about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming," the panel said Friday.

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Top executives from Exxon Mobil Corp, BP America, Chevron Corp and Shell Oil were scheduled testify on Oct. 28 before the U.S. House Oversight Committee at a hearing examining the fossil fuel industry’s "campaign to spread disinformation about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming," the panel said Friday.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu;)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BP CVX XOM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular