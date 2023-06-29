Top Native American Business Loans And Grants Of 2023

If you’re a Native American entrepreneur looking to start or grow a business, a small business loan or grant could be what you need. Business loans offer financing upfront that you’ll repay over time with interest. Grants, on the other hand, require no repayment—but they can be competitive.

8 Native American Business Loans

There are a variety of small business loans tailored to Native American borrowers. A business loan can be used to start or grow your business, but keep in mind that you’ll have to repay it with interest. Shop around and compare options to find a loan with the lowest costs of borrowing.

1. U.S. Department of the Interior Indian Loan Guarantee and Insurance Program

This program from the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) offers long-term loans with low interest rates to Native American business owners. Individuals can borrow up to $500,000 and use this loan for a variety of purposes, including buying equipment, construction and refinancing other business debt. Larger businesses with multiple owners can access larger loan amounts.

To qualify for one of these loans, you must:

Be enrolled in a federally recognized American Indian or Alaska Native tribe

Pay a 20% down payment upfront

Run a business that’s at least 51% owned by Native Americans

Your business must be considered beneficial to the reservation or tribal area’s economy.

2. U.S. Department of Agriculture Business & Industry Loan Guarantee

Another option for a government-guaranteed loan is the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Business & Industry Loan Guarantee Program. This program provides secured loans to businesses in rural communities, including those owned by Native Americans.

Since these loans are secured, you’ll have to provide collateral to back them up, such as real estate or equipment. Lenders can repossess your collateral if you fail to repay. Loan terms can span as long as 40 years, and to qualify, your business has to be located in an area with a population fewer than 50,000.

You can inquire about one of these loans and apply at your local USDA service center.

3. Community Development Financial Institutions

As nonprofit organizations that invest in underserved communities, Community development financial institutions (CDFIs) provide small business loans and other services to Native Americans. These other services include training and mentorship to business owners.

Some CDFIs have been certified as Native CDFIs by the U.S. Treasury Department, since they direct most of their activities toward serving Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians.

These Native American loans may have easier credit requirements than traditional business loans from a bank, making them more accessible to borrowers with low credit.

4. U.S. Small Business Administration Loans

Another option is a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loan from a participating bank. These government-guaranteed loans come in various amounts with terms typically ranging from 10 to 25 years. One popular program, the SBA 7(a) loan program, offers loans up to $5 million.

The SBA also offers a microloan loan program with loans up to $50,000. Depending on the loan type, you may have to meet a minimum credit score, been in business for at least two years and pay a down payment.

5. U.S. Department of Energy Tribal Energy Financing

This Native American loan program provides funding for energy-related projects in federally recognized tribes and entities. You can contact the U.S. Department of Energy to see if your business would qualify, and if so, you’ll apply with a participating lender.

6. NDN Fund

The NDN Fund is offered by the NDN Collective, an Indigenous-led organization. It offers loans up to $500,000 through its Relief and Resilience program to Indigenous businesses and entrepreneurs. Those working on large-scale infrastructure projects can access loans greater than $500,000 through NDN’s SEEDING (Social Enterprise & Economic Development for Indigenous Growth) loan program.

7. Minnesota Indian Business Loan Program

If you’re enrolled in a Minnesota-based tribe, you may be eligible for a business loan through the Minnesota Indian Business Loan Program. This state-run program offers loans with terms up to 10 or 20 years and interest rates that typically range between 2% and 10%. You can use these loans for a variety of purposes, but you can’t use them to refinance existing debt.

8. Other Small Business Loans

While many of these programs are designed for Native Americans, you could also explore general small business loans or lines of credit from a bank, credit union or online lender. You’ll need to meet a lender’s requirements for credit, revenue and time in business to qualify. Loan amounts vary, and terms can range from a few months to 10 years or longer.

A business loan offers a lump sum upfront, whereas a line of credit offers revolving funds that you can draw on as needed and pay back as you go. Some business loans are unsecured, whereas others may require collateral.

The terms, conditions and requirements will vary by lender, so shop around to find a small business loan with a competitive rate that meets your needs.

6 Grants for Native American Businesses

Besides small business loans, you can also find options for Native American small business grants. Grants offer funding for your business that you don’t have to pay back and can help limit the debt you take on to launch or grow your business.

1. USDA Rural Business Development Grant

This program provides grants to small rural businesses, including both Opportunity grants and Enterprise grants. These grants can be used for community economic development, entrepreneur training and other purposes. The USDA evaluates applications on a number of features, including evidence of job creation, economic need and alignment with local development priorities.

2. First Nations Development Institute

This institute has awarded more than 3,000 grants for a total of $65 million to Native American projects in its 42 years of operation. Its mission is to improve economic conditions for Native Americans through direct financial grants, advocacy, policy, technical assistance and training.

3. U.S. Department of Commerce

You can find a number of grant opportunities from the Department of Commerce. These are generally reserved for underserved communities, including Indian reservations.

4. Native American Business Development Institute

This grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior Indian Affairs helps fund feasibility studies and business plans. With this grant, tribes and tribal organizations can assess the risk of a business idea and determine whether it’s worth pursuing.

5. Native American Business Enterprise Center Grant

This grant from the SBA helps to promote entrepreneurship in Native American communities. It provides funding for training and other business development services.

6. Indian Energy Service Center Grant

Offered by the Office of Indian Energy and Economic Development, this grant supports Native Americans who are working in sustainable energy. You can use this grant for studies, business plans and infrastructure development as they relate to renewable energy projects.

How To Improve Your Chances of Qualifying

Qualifying for a Native American business loan or grant can be a complex process, so you’ll want to put your best foot forward. Here are some areas to focus on to boost your chances of qualifying:

Create a strong business plan. Many lenders and grant programs want to see your business plan so they can assess your chances of future success. Creating your business plan will also help you come up with a realistic estimate of your expenses and projected revenue.

Many lenders and grant programs want to see your business plan so they can assess your chances of future success. Creating your business plan will also help you come up with a realistic estimate of your expenses and projected revenue. Work on your credit score. A good or excellent credit score will make it easier to qualify for a loan and access a better interest rate. Steps such as paying down debts and decreasing your credit utilization rate can help improve your score.

A good or excellent credit score will make it easier to qualify for a loan and access a better interest rate. Steps such as paying down debts and decreasing your credit utilization rate can help improve your score. Boost your business revenue. By showing steady or increasing business revenue you can reassure a lender that you’ll repay your loan in full and on time. Even if you own a new business, focusing on getting paying clients may help you qualify for a loan or grant.

By showing steady or increasing business revenue you can reassure a lender that you’ll repay your loan in full and on time. Even if you own a new business, focusing on getting paying clients may help you qualify for a loan or grant. Provide all the required documentation. There are a lot of moving parts when putting together a loan or grant application. Make sure to provide all the information in a timely manner so you don’t miss any deadlines or run into delays. Besides a business plan and bank statements, you may also have to provide business licenses, certifications, tax returns or other documentation.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.