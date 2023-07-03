Top Mediobanca investor gets green light to increase Generali stake above 10%

Recasts with details about Delfin's role at Mediobanca, last year's boardroom row at Generali

MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - The holding company of late Italian billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio, which is investment bank Mediobanca's MDBI.MI single biggest investor, has received regulatory approval to raise its stake in insurer Generali GASI.MI above 10%.

Shares in Generali rose more than 5% after the news in anticipation an investor battle for control will resume.

Italy's insurance watchdog IVASS said late on Friday that it had authorised Delfin to own more than 10% of Generali after the company inadvertently crossed the threshold because of a share buyback at Italy's biggest insurer.

Generali and Mediobanca, which is the single biggest investor in the former, have been at the heart of shareholder battles involving mainly the late Del Vecchio and fellow billionaire Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone.

The two built twin stakes in the two companies.

A year ago rebel investors in Generali led by Caltagirone lost a shareholder vote to oust Chief Executive Philippe Donnet, who was handed a new three-year mandate.

Last week Caltagirone told a parliamentary hearing that Generali's governance set-up, whereby the outgoing board puts forward a list of candidates to name new directors, allowed Mediobanca to excessively influence the insurer.

Mediobanca's board comes up for renewal in the autumn with Chief Executive Alberto Nagel, at the helm since 2008, running for reappointment.

The power struggles around Mediobanca and Generali have pitted a core of Italian shareholders in two of the country's most storied financial firms against international institutional investors.

Delfin, which registered to vote with a 9.8% stake at Generali's annual shareholder meeting in April, was not immediately available for comment.

Generali shares rose as much as 5.6% in early trade and were up 4.7% by 0734 GMT, the best performer on Italy's blue chip index .FTMIB, which was 0.9% higher.

