Top managers at mining group Eramet agree to pay cuts

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published

Leading managers at French metals and mining group Eramet have agreed to pay cuts, in order to help finance a solidarity plan for staff and communities hit by the coronavirus crisis, the company said on Thursday.

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - Leading managers at French metals and mining group Eramet ERMT.PA have agreed to pay cuts, in order to help finance a solidarity plan for staff and communities hit by the coronavirus crisis, the company said on Thursday.

Eramet said its chairman and CEO Christel Bories would forego 25% of her pay and would contribute money saved from that to the company's solidarity plan.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More