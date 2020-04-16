Top managers at mining group Eramet agree to pay cuts

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - Leading managers at French metals and mining group Eramet ERMT.PA have agreed to pay cuts, in order to help finance a solidarity plan for staff and communities hit by the coronavirus crisis, the company said on Thursday.

Eramet said its chairman and CEO Christel Bories would forego 25% of her pay and would contribute money saved from that to the company's solidarity plan.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Susan Fenton)

