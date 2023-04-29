News & Insights

Top Lufthansa shareholder Kuehne does not plan to take blocking minority stake-Welt am Sonntag

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

April 29, 2023 — 04:51 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - Logistics billionaire Klaus-Michael Kuehne, Lufthansa's LHAG.DE top shareholder, has no plans to raise his stake in the carrier to a 25% blocking minority, which would give him the power to veto major strategic decisions, he hold a German paper.

Kuehne in September disclosed that he had increased his stake in Lufthansa to 17.5%, after the German government sold all its remaining shares in the airline, which it accumulated as a result of the COVID pandemic to keep the airline afloat.

"It should remain at the current 17.5% for now," Kuehne, who is also the controlling shareholder of Swiss logistics firm Kuehne & Nagel KNIN.S and has a 30% stake in container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd HLAG.DE, told Welt am Sonntag.

"I am not aiming for a blocking minority," Kuene said, adding he was satisfied with Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

