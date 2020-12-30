Top Life Insurance Tips For 2021

It’s not a stretch to say this past year has given us a new perspective on pretty much everything. The pandemic has profoundly affected how we interact with others, how we shop for our groceries and how we navigate the world. It also has many of us thinking about improving the financial security of our families.

More than two-thirds of Americans say that the pandemic was a financial wake-up call and 30% said that life insurance was a top dinner table discussion, according to a May/June 2020 survey by Life Happens, an industry-funded education group.

A lot has happened since that survey. And there has been promising news on the horizon with potential treatments and vaccines. But financial concerns are likely to remain.

Whether you’re shopping for a life insurance policy or you already have one, here are top tips for 2021.

Look at More Than Just Price

When you’re shopping for a life insurance policy, price is often the No. 1 concern. But examining the policy’s benefits—beyond the death benefit payout—should also play a critical role.

Your health and insurance needs will evolve over time. A good life insurance policy can accommodate changes many years away.

For example, the best term life insurance policies offer the ability to convert the policy to permanent life insurance and give you plenty of chances to decrease coverage.

Don’t Wing It at Your Life Insurance Medical Exam

If your life insurance application requires a medical exam, you need to prepare. That’s because you want to get the best test results that can land you the lowest rates. And if you fail to prepare, less-than-ideal test results could derail good life insurance quotes.

Preparing for a life insurance medical exam is relatively easy. With a few tweaks to your diet and routines in the weeks and days leading up to a medical exam, you can improve your chances for better results. For example, avoiding caffeine and rigorous exercise the morning of the exam are simple ways to keep your blood pressure in check.

Be Cautious of Indexed Universal Life

Indexed universal life insurance (IUL) has grown in popularity over the years and accounted for 20% of all new life insurance premiums written in 2019, according to LIMRA, an industry-funded financial research company.

With IUL, the cash value within the policy is tied to an index, such as the S&P 500. These policies are complex and often have high fees. Adding confusion is that some insurance agents and advisors market IUL based on policy illustrations that are not guaranteed. Consumers who are swayed by optimistic projections can find they have to pay large sums of extra premium to keep the policies in force when the projections don’t pan out.

This prompted the Center for Economic Justice, a consumer advocate group, to sound the alarm on indexed universal life insurance and recommend that consumers avoid IUL products.

Max Out Your Group Life Insurance at Open Enrollment

Employers often offer free group life insurance as part of basic employee benefits. If your employer offers the ability for you to buy extra group life at your own expense, max it out during your next open enrollment period.

For example, an employer may offer a default level of free coverage, such as an amount equal to your annual salary. If you can add more on top of that at a good group life insurance rate, buy the maximum amount of coverage offered.

Buying additional supplemental life insurance at work is often a good deal. You’ll often get much better rates than you would find by buying an individual life insurance policy on your own, particularly if you have medical issues.

Despite the good rates, group life insurance shouldn’t be your own life insurance coverage. You’ll typically lose it if you leave the job. It’s good as an added layer of protection on top of your own individual life insurance.

View Life Insurance as Part of an Overall Financial Plan

It’s best to buy life insurance after you’ve gotten the big picture of your overall financial picture. Having a financial plan could change your decisions about the type or amount of life insurance you buy.

A financial plan might also include life insurance as part of a trust. A trust is a legal entity in which one party (the trustee) holds legal rights to property or assets for the benefit of the another party (the beneficiary).

Trusts are not only for the wealthy and can serve several financial purposes. A common way to fund a trust is with life insurance.

For example, parents with minor children can fund a trust using life insurance as an inexpensive way to ensure the children’s financial needs are met.

Get an In-Force Policy Illustration for Permanent Life Insurance

If you bought permanent life insurance and haven’t thought much about it since, consider getting an in-force policy illustration.

An in-force life insurance illustration can reveal whether your policy is performing as expected. It can also shed light on potential problems down the road, such as high internal fees that will deplete your cash value and cause your policy to lapse without an infusion of extra premium. This is especially important if policy loans or withdrawals have also reduced your cash value.

Review Your Life Insurance Beneficiaries

Most people name their spouse or adult children as their life insurance beneficiary, but the right pick could change over time.

For example, if you’ve divorced and remarried, you want to keep your life insurance beneficiary up to date. If you need to make any changes, contact your insurer for a “change of beneficiary” form.

And when you name a beneficiary, give them a heads up. If they don’t know about the life insurance, they won’t know to make a claim if you pass away. It’s a good idea to let them know they are your beneficiary and give them basic policy information.

What happens if a beneficiary doesn’t know which company held your life insurance policy? They may have to try to find a lost life insurance policy through searches of your personal papers and policy locator tools.

