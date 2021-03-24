Top Leisure Stocks To Watch Now? 4 For Your List

Are These The Top Leisure Stocks To Have On Your April Watchlist?

Amidst all the pandemic-fueled chaos throughout the past year, many have come to rely on the leisure industry. Admittedly, this is why some of the top leisure stocks continue to rise in general. On one hand, you have companies that have and continue to provide consumers with home entertainment services. On the other hand, leisure companies looking towards post-pandemic gains have also been catching investors’ attention.

Evidently, pot stocks like Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) have skyrocketed in value over the past year. APHA stock, in particular, is looking at gains of over 500% in that time. With more states legalizing the use of recreational marijuana, I could see why investors would be keen to invest in these leisure stocks. Whether it is the current leaders in the industry or reopening plays, one thing remains. People will always need something to do in their free time.

Notably, the latest trend in the collectibles industry now would be non-fungible tokens (NFTs). If you didn’t know, NFTs have been making headlines lately with NFT-based digital assets being sold for millions of dollars. Without going into too much detail, NFTs are authenticated by the same blockchain technology behind digital currencies like Bitcoin. Essentially, this tags them with unique codes, making said assets rare and more importantly, extremely valuable. In line with that, here are four leisure stocks making moves in the NFT space now.

Best Leisure Stocks To Watch Right Now

Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

For starters, Dolphin Entertainment made a huge splash on the stock market yesterday. Namely, this is because DLPN stock skyrocketed by over 236% during intraday trading. Before we get into the details, what does Dolphin do exactly? Well, it identifies as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Overall, the company offers strategic marketing and publicity services to organizations in the entertainment industry. This comes in the form of creative branding and production as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Regarding DLPN stock’s movement yesterday, it likely has something to do with the company’s latest partnership.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

In detail, Dolphin is now working with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV). Through this deal, Dolphin can now offer NFT-based services to sports fans looking to buy or sell exclusive HOFV content. If you think about it, this move makes sense. Given the vast amounts of collectibles in the sports industry now, NFT would be the next frontier. At the same time, the company also launched a dedicated NFT division that will design, produce, and promote NFTs. This timely expansion and partnership suggest that Dolphin is looking to jump on the lucrative NFT trend now. Accordingly, investors appear to be doing the same by flocking to DLPN stock. Would you consider following suit?

Livexlive Media Inc.

Another leisure company making waves now would be Livexlive Media (LIVX). In brief, LIVX is a leading global all-in-one streaming platform. Through its platform, users can watch live streams of premium music and entertainment content from the world’s top artists. Additionally, it also contains curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio-on-demand content. Since January 2020, the company has reportedly streamed over 1,800 artists across most of the major streaming platforms. This includes but is not limited to Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) TV, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Fire. With in-person music events mostly being halted amidst the pandemic, LIVX offers consumers the next best thing. As such, LIVX stock has surged by over 250% in the past year.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Despite its current momentum, LIVX does not seem to be slowing down at all. Yesterday, the company announced additional acts for its upcoming annual streaming festival, Music Lives 2021. Notable names include John Mayer, Pitbull, and Wiz Khalifa. Indeed, this would bolster its existing lineup. But, investors are likely focusing more on LIVX launching the world’s first NFT music festival poster. As the company attracts attention from both consumers and investors alike, could LIVX stock be worth watching? I’ll let you decide.

PLBY Group Inc.

Following that, we have a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company, PLBY Group. Most would be familiar with the company’s world-renowned, Playboy brand. According to PLBY’s estimates, the Playboy brand drives over $3 billion in global consumer spending across 180 countries annually. Meanwhile, investors have also been driving PLBY stock up as it gained by over 5% during yesterday’s trading session. This bump coincides with the company’s recent financial announcement.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

In its fourth-quarter fiscal reported yesterday, PLBY saw a 118% year-over-year jump in total revenue. This added up to an 89% year-over-year bump in annual revenue for its fiscal year 2020. CEO Ben Kohn cites PLBY’s expansion of its e-commerce offerings as a key growth driver for the company. Not to mention, PLBY also acquired the leading omnichannel sexual wellness chain, Lovers, earlier this month. If that wasn’t enough, PLBY is also looking to join the hot NFT market now. In a recent conference, Kohn mentioned that NFTs would be a “perfect example of a new revenue stream” that the company could engage in. Given the massive archive of content under the Playboy brand name, a move into the NFT market would make sense. To this end, will you be adding PLBY stock to your watchlist?

Funko Inc.

Last but not least we have pop culture collectible company, Funko. Funko’s flagship product line would be its Funko Pop collectible action figures. The likes of which have apparently been selling well throughout the pandemic. Evidently, Funko reported green across the board in its recent quarter fiscal earlier this month. Now, all this is great for Funko, especially with a new round of stimulus checks that could possibly boost sales further. Likewise, FNKO stock has more than quadrupled in value over the past year. In fact, it climbed by 9.8% yesterday on account of a possibly delayed investor reaction to the company’s NFT plans.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Specifically, CEO Brian Mariotti mentioned Funko’s intention to join the NFT market during a Yahoo Finance interview two weeks ago. Mariotti said that the company would be “out in the market fairly soon” and in a very different way. How Funko plans to set itself apart would be by tying digital NFTs with physical products. In this case, customers that purchase rare Funko NFTs will also receive a specific one-of-a-kind physical product to match it. For the most part, Funko’s experience in the collectibles market could help it navigate the new NFT medium. All things considered, will you be watching FNKO stock?

