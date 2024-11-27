News & Insights

Top KingWin Secures $2.25 Million in Private Placement

November 27, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

Top KingWin (WAI) has released an update.

Top KingWin Ltd has successfully closed a private placement transaction, raising approximately $2.25 million from the issuance of a convertible note. The funds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, providing the company with significant flexibility. This development could pique the interest of investors as it may impact the company’s financial strategies moving forward.

