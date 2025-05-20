Top KingWin Ltd Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2)

Top KingWin Ltd has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing rules after maintaining a share price above $1.00 for ten days.

Top KingWin Ltd has announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), following a notification from Nasdaq on May 19, 2025. The company's ordinary shares maintained a bid price of $1.00 or greater for 10 consecutive business days from May 5 to May 16, allowing it to resolve the previously identified bid price deficiency. Top KingWin provides various services to small and medium-sized enterprises in China, including corporate training, consulting, advisory services, and sales of AI-related devices. The company emphasizes its mission to support the growth and development of its clients with comprehensive solutions. The press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's plans and expectations, cautioning that actual results may differ from anticipated outcomes.

Potential Positives

The company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), indicating improved financial stability and stock performance.

The Ordinary Shares have maintained a closing bid price of $1.00 or greater for the required 10 consecutive business days, demonstrating positive market reception.

The closure of the bid price deficiency matter reflects potential investor confidence and could enhance the company’s reputation in the financial markets.

Potential Negatives

The notification from Nasdaq indicates that the company's stock price previously fell below the minimum bid price requirement, raising concerns about its financial stability and market performance.

While the company has regained compliance, the need for such notifications may reflect ongoing volatility and uncertainty in its stock price, which could impact investor confidence.

The presence of forward-looking statements suggests potential risks and uncertainties regarding the company's future, which may deter cautious investors from engaging with the company's stock.

FAQ

What recent compliance achievement did Top KingWin Ltd announce?

Top KingWin Ltd announced it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) regarding its ordinary shares' bid price.

What is Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2)?

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires companies to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for their ordinary shares.

For how long did Top KingWin's shares maintain the minimum bid price?

Top KingWin's shares maintained the minimum bid price of $1.00 for 10 consecutive business days from May 5 to May 16, 2025.

Who are Top KingWin's primary clients?

Top KingWin's main clients are entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium-sized enterprises in China.

What services does Top KingWin provide?

Top KingWin offers corporate training, consulting, advisory services, and sales of devices for AI data collection and analysis.

Guangzhou, China, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top KingWin Ltd (“Top KingWin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WAI) announced today that it received a formal notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on May 19, 2025, that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires the Company’s class A ordinary shares, par value of US$0.0025 each (the “Ordinary Shares”) to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.





The Nasdaq staff made this determination of compliance after the closing bid price of the Company’s Ordinary Shares has been at $1.00 per share or greater for the last 10 consecutive business days from May 5 to May 16, 2025. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and this bid price deficiency matter is now closed.







About Top KingWin Ltd







Top KingWin’s main clients are entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium-sized enterprises in China. Services provided by Top KingWin to its clients including (i) corporate business training services, which mainly focus on providing training services of advanced knowledge and new perspectives on the capital markets, (ii) corporate consulting services, which mainly focus on providing a combination of customized corporate consulting services to fulfill client's unique financial needs, (iii) advisory and transaction services, which mainly focus on connecting entrepreneurs and businesses with diversified sources of capital, and (iv) sales of devices to support artificial intelligence data collection and analysis. Its mission is to provide comprehensive services to address clients' needs throughout all phases of their development and growth.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the use of proceeds from the Company's offering, the intent, belief or current expectations of Top KingWin and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.





For more information, please contact:





Bonnie





Email:



IR@tcjhgw.cn





