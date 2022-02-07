Top Israeli cop requests state inquiry over reported NSO spyware abuse

JERUSALEM, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Israeli police chief on Monday asked the government to set up an external commission of inquiry after a newspaper reported widespread warrantless use of a controversial spyware by his force's investigators.

Noting that the reported abuse of the Pegasus hacking tool against Israeli public figures predated his appointment, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said in a statement that the probe he sought was needed "in order to restore the public's trust".

