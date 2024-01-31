Top investor MFE presses for changes at Germany's ProSieben

By Elvira Pollina

MILAN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Leading investor MFE-MediaForEurope MFEB.MI stepped up its call for changes at Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 PSMGn.DE on Wednesday, saying it should find a way to extract value from non-core assets such as e-commerce and dating.

ProSieben suffered a series of setbacks in 2023, slashing its dividend and lowering revenue targets before announcing a write-off on programming assets in December.

MFE CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi said the group had been supportive of ProSieben management which is led by chief executive Bert Habets but it was now time for action.

"There is a need for concrete and definitive decisions," Berlusconi told a news conference. "I am referring to how to extract value from non-core assets such as e-commerce and dating," he added.

ProSieben has expanded beyond its core TV business to operate sites that provide a range of services to consumers.

Besides its TV operations in Italy and Spain, MFE has built a stake of approaching 30% in ProSieben as part of its efforts to create a European business strong enough to compete with U.S. streaming giants.

Berlusconi, son of the late former Italian prime minister and MFE founder Silvio Berlusconi, also pressed the case for a merger between Italian broadcaster towers group Rai Way RWAY.MI and EI Towers, in which MFE is a stakeholder.

Such a tie-up would create more value for Rai Way investors than selling down their stakes, Berlusconi said. Activist investor Clearway Capital Partners said on Tuesday it had taken an unspecified stake in Rai Way, which is controlled by Italy's state broadcaster Rai.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina Writing by Keith Weir Editing by Gavin Jones and Mark Potter)

