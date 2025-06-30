The Top Insider Sells From Q2: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Insiders sold stocks in Q2, which could present a headwind for some markets in Q3. However, in most cases, the selling aligns with trends, revealing that share-based compensation is in play and profit-taking is also a factor.

This article looks at the three hottest insider sells from Q2 and what investors can expect from these stocks in Q3.

Carvana: The Leading Stock Sold by Insiders in Q2

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is the leading stock sold by insiders in more ways than one. It is the most sold, based on the number of transactions and the number of insiders selling, and it ranks highly in terms of the value of shares sold. InsiderTrades tracks 63 sales from 12 insiders, including the CEO and a major shareholder, the CEO’s father, who both bought heavily when the stock was at its lowest.

Now, at the start of Q3, CVNA shares are up more than 3000% from their lows, offering an attractive profit for these investors. The good news is that CVNA’s business is likely to continue delivering, and the long-term outlook for share prices is bullish.

The bad news is that these insiders, including numerous C-suite executives, are likely to continue selling in 2025, which will provide a headwind for market action.

Other sell-side activity is bullish, providing a solid support base to keep the uptrend alive despite the insiders. That includes the institutions that own more than 55% of the stock, and the analysts, who rate it firmly as a Moderate Buy. Institutions have been buying on balance in 2025, including Q1 and Q2 activity; analysts' consensus forecasts a slight decline at the start of Q3.

However, the trend is positive with recent revisions leading to the $375 level, aligning with record highs.

Magnite: Alarming Trends in the Insider Data

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) operates a sell-side advertising platform linking publishers with ad content. The company’s insiders own approximately 4.3% of the stock as of mid-year 2025, but the trend is alarming. Insiders are selling into the rallies, ramping their activity sequentially for six quarters, hitting a record high in Q2 2025. It is the second most sold stock by insiders in Q2, with 22 sales by 12 executives, including the CEO and CFO.

However, this activity is offset by the institutions owning approximately 74% of the stock and the analysts increasing their price targets.

The institutions are buying on balance, and the analysts, who rate the stock as a firm Moderate Buy, are leading the market to the $24 range with their revision trend, which will yield a 15% gain when reached.

Fundamental drivers for MGNI stock include growth and improving profitability. The latest results showed strength on the top and bottom lines, affirming the outlook for sustained double-digit top-line growth, widening margin, and accelerated bottom-line growth.

The guidance was also robust, forecasting an acceleration in Q2 that was unexpected by analysts, revealing the impact of a new deal with Amazon. It builds upon a previous partnership, making it easier for publishers to access high-quality, monetizable ad content than before.

Meta Platforms: The Most-Sold Magnificent 7 Stock, Don’t Follow Suit

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is the most sold blue-chip tech stock with 41 transactions from six insiders, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg. However, the insiders still own a considerable 13% of the stock and other sell-side data is contrary. Analysts rate this stock as a Moderate Buy and are leading it to fresh all-time high levels with their revisions, while institutions are buying.

The institutions own nearly 80% of the stock, making it a tightly held name, rare for its size and market appeal. They are buying robustly this year.

Drivers for this market include results, growth, margin, and the outlook, which forecasts sustained double-digit growth and substantial margin. The takeaway is that AI continues to drive results internally and with consumers, driving sales strength, margin, and cash flow.

Another driver is the robust cash flow and capital return, which is growing in both cases. Capital return includes buybacks and dividends, expected to grow at a modest to high-single-digit pace for the foreseeable future.

