Top Insider Buys and Sells From September: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Insider activity increased in September for several notable stocks. This analysis examines the stocks that experienced the most significant activity, including whether insiders were buying or selling, and what drove the movement. The question to be answered is how the rest of the market perceives these stocks and where their prices are likely to head in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Insiders Bet Big on Freshpet With Shares at 52-Week Low

Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) insiders are signalling confidence in the company’s future with their September purchases. Insider trades track purchases from several directors and the general counsel that reflect accumulation in the face of a falling stock price.

The insiders own about 4.25% of the stock and may continue buying as the price moves lower. The price action in FRPT is moving lower in September due to the increased competition, macroeconomic pressures, and resultant impact on the revenue and earnings outlook.

Insiders aren’t the only sell-siders buying FRPT stock at long-term lows. Institutions were selling earlier in the year but reverted to buying on balance in Q3. They are a formidable force, owning about 95% of the stock, and indicate a market bottom will be found soon.

Analysts are also optimistic. Their price target reductions have impacted the stock's price over the past few quarters, but the sentiment remains pegged at Moderate Buy. The bias is bullish, with more than 50% of ratings at Buy, and the price target range suggests the floor is near $58, just below September’s closing price.

Smithfield Foods Insiders Buy on Secondary Offering

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ: SFD) insiders also show confidence in the company’s future. Insiders, including the CFO, CMO, CBO, and several directors, bought shares, offsetting the impact of a secondary offering. The company’s largest shareholder placed the offering, which was not surprising, given the opportunity to trim profits and reduce the company’s Chinese ownership.

The institutional group also bought in September, at a pace of nearly $3.50 to every $1 sold, signalling strong support for this stock.

Analysts' trends are bullish for this market. Coverage has been increasing since the IPO, and the sentiment is currently pegged at a consensus rating of Buy, with 90% of analysts rating it as such. The price target trend is also supportive for the market, edging higher, with the consensus forecasting a 20% upside at the month’s end.

The Q3 earnings release may provide a catalyst to drive this market higher. A move to the consensus is sufficient for a fresh all-time high.

Datadog Insiders Sell Shares: Investors Should Think Twice

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) insiders are selling shares. The data tracked by MarketBeat shows insider selling in every quarter for the preceding two years, with activity ramping sequentially. However, these sales align with preestablished trading plans and the activity of execs who receive share-based compensation, so they don’t pose a significant threat to investors. Insiders still own nearly 9.0% of the stock and have considerable skin in the game.

Datadog institutions pose a more significant threat. They own nearly 80% of the stock and sold it in bulk in September. Selling was driven by a downgrade from Guggenheim, which cited concerns about the company’s largest client.

OpenAI is reportedly developing its own cybersecurity solution and may soon discontinue using Datadog. The risk is that OpenAI emerges as the leader in AI cybersecurity, potentially putting this company and others out of business.

CoreWeave Insiders Sell After Lock-Up Period Expires

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) insiders sold en masse in September, but investors shouldn’t worry. The sales are driven by the stock’s 220% price gain since its IPO and the expiration of insider lock-ups, which provided an opportunity to take profits and reduce exposure. Institutions, on the other hand, bought in September and partially offset the insider sales.

They own approximately 25% of the stock and will likely continue buying as the year progresses.

Analysts are also bullish on this stock. The data reveals 30 analysts rate this stock at a consensus of Moderate Buy, with 56% rating it as a Buy, and the price targets have been increasing. The consensus at September’s end assumes the stock is fairly valued near $124, but the trends are leading to the high-end range and approximately 50% of upside within the subsequent 12 months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.