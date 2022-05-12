Top House Republican gets subpoena from U.S. Capitol riot panel

Adds details on subpoena

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Congressman Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, and other lawmakers on Thursday received subpoenas from the House committee investigating last year's attack on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters, an escalation of the panel's efforts to secure their testimony.

The Jan. 6 House Select Committee had previously sent letters to Republican lawmakers, asking for their voluntary cooperation with the panel's investigation.

