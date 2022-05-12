US Markets

Top House Republican gets subpoena from U.S. Capitol riot panel

Contributor
Jan Wolfe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER

Congressman Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, and other lawmakers on Thursday received subpoenas from the House committee investigating last year's attack on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters, an escalation of the panel's efforts to secure their testimony.

The Jan. 6 House Select Committee had previously sent letters to Republican lawmakers, asking for their voluntary cooperation with the panel's investigation.

The Jan. 6 House Select Committee had previously sent letters to Republican lawmakers, asking for their voluntary cooperation with the panel's investigation.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

