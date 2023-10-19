News & Insights

Top Hollywood actors offer $150 million to help end strike

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

October 19, 2023 — 02:58 pm EDT

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oscar winner George Clooney and other top Hollywood stars have offered $150 million to the SAG-AFTRA actors union as part of a proposal to end the actors' strike as it nears its 100th day.

Their offer, confirmed by Clooney's spokesperson on Thursday, would provide the union an extra $150 million over three years and could help fund improved health benefits.

Clooney also said top stars would only collect residuals once lower-paid actors received theirs.

"A lot of the top earners want to be part of the solution," Clooney told Hollywood publication Deadline, which first reported the news. "We think it's fair for us to pay more into the union."

A SAG-AFTRA spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Members of SAG-AFTRA have been on strike since July. Talks between the union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) broke down last week, dashing hopes for a quick resolution.

The strike, which will mark its 100th day on Saturday, has disrupted film and television production, leaving thousands of crew members without work as well as the actors.

Hollywood's film and television writers ratified a new, three-year contract earlier this month, ending their 148-day work stoppage.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

