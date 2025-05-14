Top Health & Fitness Stocks to Buy for the Wellness Boom

An updated edition of the March 24, 2025 article.



The health and fitness space has transformed into a thriving industry, fueled by growing public interest in leading healthier lives. More people are prioritizing wellness, pushing up demand for gyms, supplements, and holistic services. Tech has played a big role here — wearable devices and digital platforms have made it easier than ever to monitor progress and stay motivated. At the same time, rising concerns around obesity, chronic illness, and mental health are prompting even more individuals to adopt fitness-focused lifestyles.



Tech giants like Apple AAPL and Amazon AMZN are leaning into this shift. Apple’s ecosystem includes the Apple Watch and its Fitness+ service, offering users real-time health data and guided workouts. Amazon is also making moves in healthcare with acquisitions like One Medical, combining artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools with virtual care. These efforts are reshaping how people manage their health, and in turn, accelerating industry growth.



Looking ahead, the global health and wellness market is expected to hit around $1.1 trillion by 2034, at a steady 7.33% CAGR from 2025. Emphasis on preventive care, alongside corporate wellness programs and government-backed initiatives, is keeping the momentum strong. The rise of boutique fitness and premium wellness clubs is also opening the door for more specialized offerings. Consumers are shifting toward a more integrated view of health — where fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being go hand in hand — creating multiple revenue streams for brands in the space. Companies like Sprouts Farmers Market SFM, Hims & Hers Health HIMS and DexCom DXCM are the leading players in this movement.



For investors, this trend presents a compelling long-term opportunity. As wellness becomes a top priority for more consumers, demand for fitness, nutrition, and digital health services is expected to grow. Our Health & Fitness Screen is designed to put the spotlight on high-potential stocks — like the four above — making it easier to find strong opportunities in this expanding market.



Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 30 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Screens and discover your next big opportunity.

3 Health & Fitness Stocks to Buy Now

Sprouts Farmers Market has carved out a strong niche in the specialty grocery space, putting fresh, natural, and organic products front and center. Its store design revolves around an open-market concept, where produce takes the spotlight. Surrounding it is a handpicked assortment of organic, plant-based, and gluten-free goods tailored to health-conscious shoppers. From fresh meats and dairy alternatives to vitamins and supplements, Sprouts offers lifestyle-focused choices. Its private-label Sprouts Brand has gained serious traction — generating over 23% of revenue in 2024 — by delivering exclusive, high-quality items at value-driven prices.



Now operating 440 stores across 24 states, Sprouts continues to expand with a focus on smaller-format locations that bring fresh, premium food closer to communities. A key part of its strategy lies in logistics: the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company is optimizing its supply chain by placing distribution hubs within 250 miles of most stores. This boosts produce freshness and supports local sourcing. At the same time, Sprouts is leaning into digital innovation with app-based ordering, delivery options, and personalized marketing, all contributing to a seamless omnichannel shopping experience.







Sustainability is more than a buzzword for Sprouts — it’s woven into the company’s mission. In 2024, organic products made up 30% of total sales, while plant-based offerings climbed 27%. The company continues to prioritize responsible sourcing, food waste reduction, and carbon footprint management. Through its Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation, over $35 million has been invested since 2015 in nutrition education and food access programs. By combining eco-conscious practices with a commitment to health and wellness, Sprouts is reinforcing its role as a go-to grocer for mindful consumers.



Hims & Hers Health has steadily evolved into a broad-based digital health and wellness platform, offering personalized solutions for conditions like hair loss, mental health, dermatology, weight loss, and sexual wellness. Their services are primarily delivered via telehealth, where customers access licensed providers through the company’s platform. These providers prescribe medications—both branded and compounded — which are fulfilled through Hims & Hers-affiliated pharmacies. In addition to prescription products, the company also offers over-the-counter health, skincare, and supplement items, many under their own brand, available online or through retail partnerships.



Hims & Hers’ fitness and wellness offerings have expanded significantly in recent years, with notable moves into weight management. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company launched compounded semaglutide in mid-2024 and later added branded versions, tying into its broader telehealth weight loss program. New capabilities like a peptide manufacturing facility and a lab testing business (acquired in early 2025) aim to support long-term growth in this segment. These additions enhance their ability to provide medically-backed, personalized treatments for conditions such as obesity, testosterone imbalance, and sleep disorders — areas often tied to physical fitness and overall well-being.



Underlying this expansion is a scalable tech platform that supports recurring subscription models and end-to-end care, from virtual consultation to medication delivery. Their approach reduces barriers like stigma and access limitations, particularly for first-time healthcare seekers. The platform’s structure allows Hims & Hers to respond quickly to growing demand for lifestyle-related care, positioning the company as a consumer-first health partner with a strong foothold in the digital fitness and wellness space.



DexCom’s health and fitness-related business centers around continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems designed to support people managing diabetes and those focused on improving metabolic health. Its core products — G6, G7, and the newly launched Stelo biosensor — offer real-time glucose tracking, mobile connectivity, and seamless data sharing via wearables like Apple Watch. The G7 system, with a smaller sensor and faster warm-up time, offers advanced alerts and an intuitive mobile app, while the over-the-counter Stelo targets adults with prediabetes and non-insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes, broadening Dexcom’s reach into wellness and preventive care.



Over the years, Dexcom has expanded beyond insulin-dependent users through strategic product development and partnerships. Its CGM systems are now integrated with insulin pumps and smart pens, allowing for semi-automated insulin delivery. More recently, Dexcom has collaborated with digital health players and consumer technology brands to make CGM data available in fitness platforms, extending usage beyond clinical diabetes management. These efforts are aligned with Dexcom’s broader vision of helping a wider population manage glucose levels and gain insights into their metabolic health.



Dexcom’s platform continues to evolve, with development aimed at people who are obese, pregnant, or hospitalized. Their CGM systems are built for continuous use, replacing traditional finger-stick methods and offering wearable comfort and connectivity. Dexcom’s real-time APIs allow developers to integrate glucose data into various health and fitness applications. Through its advanced biosensors, predictive alerts, and growing focus on general health, #2 Ranked Dexcom is positioning itself as not just a diabetes tech leader but also a key player in the evolving health and fitness ecosystem.

