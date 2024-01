Jan 2 (Reuters) - Top Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri was killed on Tuesday, the Palestinian group's Aqsa radio reported.

Three security sources told Reuters that al-Arouri was killed in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh.

(Reporting by Nidal Al-Mughrabi; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by William Maclean)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.