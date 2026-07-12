A Top H2O America Holder Bought More Stock After an 18% Run

Key Points

The firm acquired 2,784 shares for $173,000 based on the July 7, 2026 transaction date.

The acquisition represents a 0.06% increase in the entity's total direct equity position.

The transaction was executed directly by Atlas Infrastructure Partners (UK) Ltd.

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Atlas Infrastructure Partners reported a direct purchase of 2,784 shares of H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) on July 7, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $173,000 Shares purchased (directly held) 2,784 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 4,615,265 Post-transaction value $285.08 million

Key questions

What was the scale of the transaction for Atlas Infrastructure Partners?

The purchase of 2,784 shares represents a 0.06% incremental increase to the firm's direct position, which now totals 4,615,265 shares.

The purchase of 2,784 shares represents a 0.06% incremental increase to the firm's direct position, which now totals 4,615,265 shares. How does the transaction price compare to recent market levels?

The purchase was executed at $62.03 per share, slightly above the $61.77 market close on July 7, 2026, during a period when the stock has appreciated 18% over the preceding 12 months.

The purchase was executed at $62.03 per share, slightly above the $61.77 market close on July 7, 2026, during a period when the stock has appreciated 18% over the preceding 12 months. What is the operational scope of H2O America?

The San Jose-based utility manages the entire water lifecycle, including purification, distribution, and wastewater management, generating $105.0 million in trailing twelve-month net income from $816.3 million in revenue.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-07) $61.77 Market Capitalization $2.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $816.3 million Net Income (TTM) $105.0 million

Company Snapshot

H2O America operates as a comprehensive water utility provider, managing the complete water lifecycle, including procurement, storage, purification, distribution, and wholesale/retail sales, while also delivering wastewater management services across its nationwide subsidiary network.

The company generates revenue through regulated utility operations that provide essential water and wastewater services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, with diversified water sourcing from groundwater wells, surface water, reclaimed water, and imported supplies.

H2O America serves municipalities, residential customers, commercial enterprises, and industrial users throughout its operating territories, positioning itself as a critical infrastructure provider in the essential utilities sector.

H2O America is a major regulated water utility and a nationwide provider of essential water and wastewater services. The company operates through a diversified portfolio of subsidiaries and maintains a robust net income of $105.0 million TTM, demonstrating the profitability characteristics typical of regulated utility businesses. With 822 employees and headquarters in San Jose, H2O America leverages its integrated water management capabilities and diversified supply sources to maintain competitive positioning in the regulated water utility sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Atlas already owned more than 4.6 million shares before adding this sliver, so a 2,784-share nibble at $62.03 barely moves its stake, but still, Atlas is one of H2O America's largest institutional owners, and its affiliates have been steadily accumulating this stock. When a long-horizon infrastructure investor keeps buying a regulated water utility, it certainly seems like a bet on decades of stable, rate-regulated cash flow, as opposed to simply a trade.



Formerly known as SJW Group, H2O America has raised its dividend for a 58th straight year to an annualized $1.76, one of the longest streaks in the market. First-quarter revenue rose to $183.3 million, and management reaffirmed 2026 earnings guidance of $3.08 to $3.18 per share while targeting 6% to 8% annual EPS growth through 2030, funded by a $2.7 billion capital plan. For long-term investors, the appeal here is in steady growth, a fortress dividend, and exposure to fast-growing Silicon Valley and Texas markets. Catalysts to watch include regulatory rate decisions and the pending Quadvest deal, which is expected to close by year’s end.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.