Top Glove sees slump in profit, cuts back capex

Contributor
A. Ananthalakshmi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Top Glove Corp, the world's largest medical glove maker, posted a 98.6% drop in quarterly profit due to weaker demand for its products and higher production costs.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 (Reuters) - Top Glove Corp TPGC.KL, the world's largest medical glove maker, posted a 98.6% drop in quarterly profit due to weaker demand for its products and higher production costs.

The Malaysian firm, which saw profits and demand surge during the COVID-19 pandemic, has also deferred and reduced its capital expenditure for the near term due to moderating demand.

Profit after tax for the third quarter ended May 31 plunged to 29.3 million ringgit ($6.67 million) from 2.06 billion ringgit in the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter dropped to 1.46 billion ringgit from 4.16 billion ringgit.

Top Glove said production costs had increased due to global inflation, higher crude oil prices, natural gas and electricity tariffs, and an increase in minimum wage in Malaysia.

"The escalating costs resulted in margin compression, as the group was unable to fully pass cost through amidst the ongoing oversupply situation," Top Glove said in a statement.

Shares of the company have dropped 53% so far this year.

($1 = 4.3910 ringgit)

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AnanthalakshmiA;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More