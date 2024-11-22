Top Glove Sees Increased Shareholding by KWAP

Top Glove Bhd (TPGVF) has released an update.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd has seen a notable increase in its shareholding as Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) acquired 2,226,400 shares, boosting their direct and indirect interest. This acquisition reflects growing confidence in the company’s potential, as the total number of securities held by the substantial shareholder now stands at over 619 million shares. Such transactions are likely to attract attention from investors keen on tracking institutional movements in the stock market.

