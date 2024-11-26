News & Insights

Top Glove Sees Boost in Shareholdings by Major Investor

November 26, 2024 — 05:42 am EST

Top Glove Bhd (TPGVF) has released an update.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd has seen a notable increase in its substantial securities holdings, with Kumpulan Wang Persaraan acquiring 217,600 shares, bringing its total to over 619 million shares. This move reflects confidence in the company’s prospects, potentially impacting its stock performance positively. Investors may find this acquisition by a significant institutional holder as a positive signal.

