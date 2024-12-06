Top Glove Sees Boost in Shareholder Confidence

Top Glove Bhd (TPGVF) has released an update.
Top Glove Corporation Bhd sees an increase in its securities holdings as Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) acquires an additional 500,000 shares, boosting its total to over 621 million shares. This move indicates confidence in the company’s prospects, potentially attracting attention from investors interested in the Malaysian market.
