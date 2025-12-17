Markets

Top Glove Reports Higher Profit In Q1 Despite Flat Revenue

December 17, 2025 — 12:46 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Top Glove Corporation Bhd. (TGLVY) on Wednesday announced that its revenue for the first quarter ending November 30, 2025, was MYR 883.6 million, which is pretty much the same as the MYR 885.9 million reported in the same quarter last year.

However, profit before tax saw a significant jump to MYR 45.2 million, up from MYR 19.4 million from a year ago. The profit for the period also rose to MYR 38.8 million compared to MYR 16.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, profit attributable to ordinary equity holders skyrocketed to MYR 38.6 million, a big jump from MYR 5.5 million last year, and basic earnings per share improved to 0.48 subunits from 0.07 subunits.

TGLVY is currently trading at $0.5671, up $0.0498 or 9.63 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TGLVY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.