Top Glove Proposes Bonus Warrants Issue

Top Glove Corporation Bhd has announced a proposed bonus issue of warrants with an exercise price set at RM1.27 per warrant, reflecting a 9.6% premium over the recent average share price. For warrants listed on the Singapore Exchange, the exercise price is translated to SGD0.38 per warrant. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value amid fluctuating market conditions.

