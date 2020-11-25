Top glove maker Malaysia says not expecting supply disruption after some factories shut

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia, the world's largest producer of rubber gloves, on Wednesday said it does not anticipate any disruption to supply after a top manufacturer shut some factories due to a coronavirus outbreak among its workers.

"Be assured that new capacity is available to make good the interim shortfall and that there is not going to be any aggravated disruption to whatever is currently being supplied to the world," the Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association said in a statement.

Malaysia's Top Glove Corp TPGC.KL, the world's biggest glove making company, on Tuesday said it expects deliveries to be delayed and sales to fall below its forecasts after COVID-19 infections swept through thousands of its workers.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; writing by A. Ananthalakshmi Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

