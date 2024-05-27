Top Glove Exec Plans Trading in Closed Period

Top Glove Bhd (TPGVF) has released an update.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd has announced that its Executive Chairman, Tan Sri Dr Lim Wee Chai, intends to deal in the company’s shares during a closed period. Dr. Lim holds a direct interest of 27.917% and an indirect interest of 8.811% in the company’s ordinary shares. This move could indicate significant upcoming changes in the ownership structure of the leading glove manufacturer.

