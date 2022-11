Nov 23 (Reuters) - Georgia's Supreme Court ordered on Wednesday that a 2019 abortion law that restricts the procedure once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity should be put back into effect while the court considers a legal challenge, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

