Top Fundamental Prerequisites to Achieving Digital Transformation

By Rafael Sweary, Co-founder and President, WalkMe

Digital Transformation has become a business continuity imperative during the pandemic. According to a prediction from IDC, enterprises will invest a staggering $2.3 trillion annually on digital transformation by 2023. However, a large amount of these investments actually goes to waste. A report by McKinsey reveals that 70% of large-scale transformation programs fail to meet their targets.

Business leaders are under increasing pressure to speed up their efforts to keep pace with competitors. However tempting it might be to tackle transformation projects with the latest technology, technology alone cannot be the primary driver of success. There are many ways to achieve successful digital transformation that continues to drive value as the organization evolves, yet many fail at the final hurdle due to poor forward planning. As any high school teacher will tell you: fail to prepare, prepare to fail.

Start With Why

Large scale change management efforts typically involve either multiple business units or the whole enterprise. The complexities of driving successful transformation shouldn’t be underplayed. It’s crucial, therefore, to start with why. Why are you embarking on the initiative and what does success look like?

Before making an expensive software purchase, it’s vital to consider the impact it will have on the day-to-day of the business. This doesn't mean thinking about your end-goal, but rather considering the messy middle. How will you achieve your desired outcome? Who needs to be involved? What are the possible bottlenecks? How will the roll out affect other business processes, departments and technologies? Understanding all of the requirements will allow you to form a complete picture of the scope of the project, align the key stakeholders and ultimately, get buy-in from senior management.

Get the Buy-In

When you’re confident you have assessed the viability of the transformation and understood the complexities, it's time to start the hard work of convincing your stakeholders. All levels need to buy into the project. Senior management has to be aligned against a shared vision, line of business leaders need to understand the transformation’s goal and its impact on their team and targets, and finally, individual team members need to be incentivized to support success.

Whether it is the Sales Manager who needs to know how a new CRM will help them meet and exceed their targets, or the HR Director who will be responsible for aligning the company workflow, the impact of the change needs to be communicated from macro to micro. Employees have to both see the big picture and understand the day-to-day implications on their job. This requires a strong top-down vision and an even stronger communication plan. Ensuring all business units are responsible for their own KPIs and are supported in achieving them empowers each team member to work towards a shared goal, every day, at every touchpoint.

Find the Right People

Setting the vision and ensuring alignment undoubtedly ensures a higher likelihood of success. However, one of the fundamental prerequisites for success lies in the makeup of the team: thriving businesses have digital-savvy leaders in pivotal roles.

Typically, one or more people need to be accountable for the widespread success of the project at the operational level. Many organizations choose to work with a system integrator or outside party to lead cross-functional alignment. However, there is also a growing trend for adding this capability in-house. In some organizations the Chief Digital Officer (CDO) is tasked with driving success. McKinsey reports that businesses who employ CDOs are 1.6 times more likely to achieve a successful digital transformation.

Specialized roles are also being created for integrators, who are responsible for harnessing the business potential of new technologies. Ensuring your team has someone who can straddle both the business objectives and the technological realities of a transformation project will ensure that internal disputes are handled objectively and diplomatically.

Another new but flourishing role is that of the Digital Adoption Professional, whose job is to ensure that once an implementation has been successfully completed, all users are onboarded onto the technology and are using it to maximum effect, resulting in a greater likelihood of long-term success.

Create a Flywheel

There is an iterative process to any large-scale change management. Business leaders responsible for transformation efficacy typically rely on vast repositories of data to make informed decisions throughout the project’s lifecycle. But the tech stack is in a state of constant flux: integrations, processes and platforms are updated asynchronously, all of which can cause disruption within a large-scale project.

Within a complex tech stack, problems arise that touch multiple systems (customer data not being catalogued correctly) and the temptation is to fix the issue (manually update the data) rather than take a step back and identify the source of the problem. However, this approach often leads to unforeseen issues later in the deployment. Instead, business leaders should be focused on harnessing insight from user data. This allows you to quickly decode a problem, implement a solution, instantly understand if it was successful and course correct if not; creating an ongoing flywheel of measurement and action.

Focus on the User Experience

Finally, no digital transformation can truly be successful without user adoption. As we approach a future in which remote working is a permanent fixture, users need digital guidance to master new technologies. Without this, companies will struggle to achieve the cross-functional collaboration that their transformations depend on.

