Top Fund Rebalances Away from PPL Corporation: How Should Retail Investors React?

Key Points

Sold 125,681 shares of PPL; estimated transaction value of $4.26 million based on average prices for the period

Post-trade position: 0 shares, $0 remaining value

The position previously accounted for 2.5% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter

On October 8, 2025, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd disclosed it sold its entire stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), liquidating 125,681 shares in an estimated $4.26 million trade.

What Happened

According to an SEC filing dated October 8, 2025, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd sold its entire holding of 125,681 shares in PPL Corporation, with an estimated transaction value of $4.26 million based on average prices for the period. The position had previously represented 2.5% of the fund’s assets under management. The fund now reports no remaining shares in PPL Corporation.

What Else to Know

Following the sale, PPL now represents 0% of 13F reportable AUM for the fund

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: NEE – $11.04 million (5.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE: NSC – $10.08 million (5.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ: CSX – $10.06 million (5.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE: LNG – $7.71 million (4.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE: ES – $7.32 million (3.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 8, 2025, PPL shares were priced at $37.29 and outperformed the S&P 500 by 2.2 percentage points over the one-year period ending October 8, 2025

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $8.81 billion Net income (TTM) $988.00 million Dividend yield 2.9% Price (as of market close October 8, 2025) $37.29

Company Snapshot

PPL Corporation provides regulated electricity and natural gas distribution, with major operations in Kentucky and Pennsylvania; generates power from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources.

The company operates as a regulated utility holding company, earning revenue primarily through electricity and gas delivery services and wholesale electricity sales.

It serves a broad customer base across multiple U.S. states, including residential, commercial, and municipal clients.

PPL Corporation is a regulated utility focused on electricity and natural gas distribution in the United States, featuring a diversified generation mix. It operates regulated utility businesses and serves a broad customer base.

Foolish Take

By cutting its stake in PPL Corporation to zero, Ausbil Investment Management has fully exited its position in the American utility stock. However, after a solid run over the last 12 months, where PPL stock outperformed the S&P 500, it's not an entirely surprising move. Fund managers often rebalance their portfolios, trimming some names and adding others based on a variety of factors.

Indeed, the utility sector has performed well overall. Shares of the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEMKT: XLU) have generated a total return of 18.3%, besting the S&P 500, which has generated a total return of 17.8% over the same period.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs), like the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, can be an excellent choice for investors seeking exposure to the utility sector. An ETF provides much-needed diversification for a minimal fee.

What's more, the often sleepy Utility sector has recently received a shot in the arm, as power-hungry data centers are driving up demand for electricity, thanks to the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

In summary, investors who are seeking exposure to the utility sector may want to consider a sector-focused ETF, like the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers detailing their equity holdings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Regulated utility: A company whose operations and rates are overseen by government agencies to protect consumers.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends per share divided by the share price, shown as a percentage.

Wholesale electricity sales: The sale of electricity in bulk, typically to other utilities or large customers, rather than directly to consumers.

Holding company: A parent corporation that owns controlling interests in subsidiary companies.

Outperformed: Delivered a higher investment return compared to a benchmark or index over a specific period.

Generation mix: The combination of energy sources (like coal, gas, hydro, solar) used to produce electricity.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Jake Lerch has positions in Norfolk Southern. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cheniere Energy and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

