Top French court recognizes Uber driver as employee

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - France's high court has granted an Uber UBER.N driver's request to reclassify his contractual relationship with the ride-hailing operator as an employment contract, it said on Wednesday.

"When connecting to the Uber digital platform, a relationship of subordination is established between the driver and the company," France's Cour de Cassation said in a statement.

"Hence, the driver does not provide services as a self-employed person, but as an employee."

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.