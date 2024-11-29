Top Form International Shifts Share Registrar to Tricor

Top Form International Limited (HK:0333) has released an update.

Top Form International Limited has announced a change in their Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective January 1, 2025. This move requires all share transfer applications to be lodged with the new registrar from this date onwards. Investors are advised to collect any unclaimed share certificates from the new office starting January 2, 2025.

