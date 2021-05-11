Top Food Stocks To Buy In May? 4 In Focus

Do You Have These Top Food Stocks On Your Radar Right Now?

As an investor, you would always want to invest in something you are familiar with in the stock market. Now, what’s better than food stocks when it comes to knowing the products of the company. It may not be the fanciest industry but it is something we need day in, and day out. The food industry comprises companies that focus primarily on offering food and non-alcoholic beverage products. It includes grocery stores, food distribution companies, and other companies offering consumer staples that we eat or drink.

Some of the major names in the industry would include Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) and The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR). Both stocks have been on an upward trend since the start of the year. On one hand, TSN stock has risen over 24% this year. On the other hand, KR stock has also risen by over 20%. So it is safe to say, food companies will thrive no matter the economic climate. Furthermore, with most countries globally showing signs of economic reopening, this would allow food stocks to flourish even more. Now, with all this in mind, let us have a look at some of the top food stocks in the stock market today.

Top Food Stocks To Watch Right Now

Darling Ingredients Inc

First on the list, we have the Darling Ingredients. It is a company that develops and produces sustainable natural ingredients, creating a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for its customers. In addition, Darling also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors, and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. The company’s stock has been on a steady incline for the past year. It has seen gains of more than 200% over the past year. With the company scheduled to release its first-quarter earnings report, investors would be keen to see if its current trajectory would continue.

In mid-April, EnviroFlight, a wholly-owned division of Darling, announced the development of a new R&D and corporate center in Apex, North Carolina. The facility is expected to be ready in early 2020. This new facility will allow for further emphasis to be placed on target research areas.

Furthermore, Darling’s Rousselot Brand reinforced its application science leadership with a renewed application lab in Brazil earlier this month. This is a strategic move to further strengthen its world-leading lab network, which already includes a global lab in Belgium and a regional lab in China. Given how rapidly the company is expanding, would you consider buying DAR stock?

Aramark

Next up, we have the global provider of food, facilities, and uniform services, Aramark. Its clients are largely from the education, healthcare, business, sports, and leisure industry. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America (FSS North America), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). Although ARMK stock has been trading sideways since the start of the year, people may have forgotten that it has already been up by 50% for the past year. That being said, the upcoming earnings report would likely determine the direction of the stock in the coming months.

In April, Aramark signed an agreement to acquire Next Level Hospitality, a premier provider of culinary and environmental services in the senior living sector. It specializes in skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities. This acquisition will allow Aramark to partner with a business that is committed to serving its clients with the ability to leverage a scalable operating model.

In the same month, Aramark Canada also announced the renewal of its eight-year-long partnership agreement with Creequest Corporation. This is to provide Detour Lake Mine with catering and janitorial services. With that in mind, would you consider adding ARMK stock into your portfolio?

The Wendy’s Company

Third, on the list, we have the fast-food company, Wendy’s. The company engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It has 5,852 restaurants in the U.S. Out of which, 357 were operated by the company and 5,495 were operated by franchisees. WEN stock is another stock in the food industry that has suffered during the pandemic. As a result, the stock has been trading sideways for the past year. However, with the economy reopening in most parts of the world, this could well be a turning point for the company.

On Tuesday, the company announced its plans to open up to 400 restaurants across the UK, with the first one located in Reading in June. The company hopes that this relaunch would “spearhead” a European-wide expansion. This aggressive approach shows that the company is optimistic about its business expansion and preparing for the post-pandemic life. Wendy’s will be releasing its first-quarter earnings report on May 12, 2021. So investors would be on the lookout for the performance of its breakfast business.

Notably, the company’s continuous focus to extend its breakfast daypart offerings is likely to have driven the first-quarter top line. Given the excitement surrounding the company, would you consider WEN stock a top food stock to buy?

The Kraft Heinz Company

To sum up the list, we have global food and beverage company, Kraft Heinz. The Company’s segments include the United States, International, and Canada. Its products include various brands, such as Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Ore-Ida, Jell-O, and many more. With staples like mac and cheese and ketchup, the company has benefitted from the pandemic where people spend more time at home and seek out comfort foods. Now when looking at the company stock, it has been on an upward trend since the start of the year. In fact, it is at its 52-week high and trading at $43.26 as of Tuesday’s closing.

In April, Kraft’s Jet-Puffed introduced two new lines of snacking marshmallows that would bring joy to marshmallow lovers nationwide. It will be available in regular, mini, and strawberry flavored marshmallows in a stand-up resealable pouch. The premium resealable packaging ensures every marshmallow bite is as good as the last. Hence this should serve as a boost to the company’s product as nearly 50% of Americans snack on marshmallows directly out of the bag.

On top of that, the recent first-quarter report released in April also showed healthy numbers. Net sales increased by 3.9% to $6.4 billion while net income was up by a whopping 49%, up to $568 million. This coupled with the company’s stock bullish run, could there be a better time to buy KHC stock?

