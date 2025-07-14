Top Fintech Stocks That Will Drive Long-Term Portfolio Growth

An updated edition of the June 13, 2025 article.



Fintech, or financial technology, is revolutionizing finance by making services more accessible, efficient and personalized. Digital banks and peer-to-peer lending platforms are democratizing access, especially for underserved populations, by offering low-cost, mobile-first banking and innovative lending solutions. From enabling microloans to creating instant account openings, fintech is helping to bridge the financial inclusion gap.



Payments have undergone a massive shift, with fintech firms driving innovations like real-time transfers, digital wallets, UPI-based payments and low-cost cross-border remittances. Moreover, investment and wealth management have become more user-friendly through zero-commission platforms, robo-advisors and fractional investing, empowering retail investors to participate in capital markets with ease.



Fintechs are also enhancing financial decision-making through artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personal finance apps and alternative credit scoring systems that use behavioral and transactional data. This not only improves user experiences but also broadens access to credit. Fast digital loan approvals, automated underwriting and data-driven insights are transforming how individuals and businesses borrow and manage money.



Fintechs are also playing a crucial role in boosting cybersecurity and compliance. As traditional banks adopt fintech strategies or partner with startups, the future of finance is increasingly being shaped by agile, tech-driven innovation. For investors, this presents a compelling opportunity to tap into a dynamic, high-growth sector poised to redefine the global financial ecosystem. Hence, stocks like Visa Inc. V, BGC Group Inc. BGC and Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST are gaining traction.



Our Fintech Screen will help you identify the right stocks now to ride the wave of this trillion-dollar revolution. Leveraging advanced tools, our thematic screens identify companies shaping the future, making it easier to capitalize on emerging trends.



Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 30 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Screens and discover your next big opportunity.

3 High-Potential Fintech Stocks Poised for Big Gains

Visa’s dominant market position is driven by consistent volume growth, strategic acquisitions and digital payment innovation. Growth in cross-border volumes, rising digital transactions and investments in AI and stablecoins further strengthen its outlook.



The company has adapted quickly to the digital shift. Visa Token Service secures card data for platforms like Apple Pay and Google Pay, keeping Visa central to digital payments as physical cards become less relevant. Visa is also exploring the future of money through crypto partnerships, stablecoin settlement capabilities and cryptocurrency-linked cards. With a vast global acceptance network and ties to fintechs, neobanks and tech giants, Visa remains well-positioned to evolve with financial technology trends.



As fraud cases rise, Visa’s AI-driven security tools are in high demand. It has embedded AI into more than 100 products—mainly for fraud prevention—and invested $3.5 billion in modernizing its data platform. This helps the company block more than $40 billion in attempted fraud annually. Visa’s strategic focus on innovation, digital integration and cybersecurity gives it a strong edge for long-term, sustainable growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for V’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 10.3% and 12.9%, respectively. The stock carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

BGC Group is a global financial services firm specializing in brokerage and financial technology. It offers both voice/hybrid and fully electronic brokerage services, facilitating trades in complex financial instruments like fixed income, foreign exchange and derivatives. Its proprietary Fenics platform powers the company’s electronic trading operations, enabling faster, more efficient transactions. This positions BGC Group at the forefront of digital transformation in capital markets.



At the core of BGC Group’s strategy is a focus on automation and scalability through Fenics, which provides trading solutions, market data and analytics to institutional clients. This shift toward technology-driven services allows the company to enhance margins and reduce dependence on traditional, labor-intensive models. Following the 2023 spin-off of its commercial real estate arm, Newmark, it has sharpened its focus on its capital markets and fintech operations.



The company’s revenue model is driven by transaction commissions, technology licensing and data services. Serving a global client base, including investment banks, hedge funds, asset managers and central banks, BGC Group leverages long-standing market relationships and a hybrid service model to stay competitive. Its emphasis on digital innovation, global expansion and operational efficiency continues to support its growth in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BGC’s 2025 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 26.5% and 18.2%, respectively. The stock carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Upstart, an AI-driven fintech disruptor, pioneered the application of AI to lending, enabling a system that is more efficient and accurate for both borrowers and lenders. Unlike traditional lenders that rely on FICO scores, the company uses machine learning (ML) to evaluate non-traditional data points, like education and employment history, allowing it to approve loans for a broader range of borrowers while maintaining strong credit performance.



Upstart does not originate loans itself but acts as an intermediary, earning revenues through referral fees from lending partners, loan servicing fees and income from loan sales and securitization. Beyond personal loans, the company has expanded into auto lending and is exploring opportunities in small business loans and mortgages. This will create diverse revenue streams, strengthening its long-term potential.



The company’s direct-to-consumer lending platform, Upstart.com, enables individuals to apply for loans directly, funded by partner institutions or institutional investors. Its competitive edge lies in its AI-driven approach, which speeds up loan approvals and provides access to credit for underserved borrowers. By leveraging automation and data analytics, the company aims to disrupt traditional lending and make borrowing more inclusive and efficient.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UPST’s 2025 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 59.5% and 890%, respectively. The stock carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

