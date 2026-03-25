Top Fintech Stocks Redefining Banking, Payments and Investing

An updated edition of the Feb. 3, 2026, article.



Financial technology, or fintech, is transforming the global financial landscape by making financial services faster, more accessible and increasingly customer-centric. By integrating finance with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, Big Data and cloud computing, fintech has disrupted traditional banking, payments and investment models around the world.



One of fintech’s most meaningful contributions has been its role in advancing financial inclusion. Digital wallets, mobile banking platforms and peer-to-peer lending services have opened the door to financial access for millions of unbanked and underbanked individuals. Cross-border payments, which were once slow, costly and inefficient, are also becoming faster and more affordable through fintech-driven innovation.



Fintech has further reshaped payments and lending by improving both convenience and efficiency. Contactless payments, buy now, pay later offerings and app-based lending solutions have streamlined everyday transactions for consumers while helping businesses serve customers more effectively. In capital markets, robo-advisors and algorithm-driven trading platforms are broadening access to investing by lowering costs and reducing traditional barriers to entry.



At the same time, fintech is strengthening transparency and cybersecurity across the financial system. Blockchain technology is enhancing trust through secure and tamper-resistant transactions, while AI-powered tools are improving fraud detection, risk assessment and compliance capabilities. As the industry continues to evolve, fintech is pushing traditional financial institutions to innovate, adapt and collaborate. Collectively, these shifts are creating a more agile, inclusive and technology-driven global financial ecosystem. Therefore, stocks like Nu Holdings Ltd. NU, Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR are grabbing investor attention.



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3 Fintech Stocks for Long-Term Gains

Nu Holdings’ strongest differentiator is the increasing durability of its revenue base. The company has shown a clear ability to convert its large and expanding customer base into recurring, multi-product income streams that are less vulnerable to macroeconomic volatility.



Although the Nubank story was once centered primarily on rapid customer acquisition, the more important development today is the company’s growing success in monetizing those users across payments, credit, savings, insurance and other financial services. This shift toward more predictable and repeatable revenue streams strengthens its ability to deliver steadier performance, even during periods of tighter credit conditions or renewed foreign-exchange volatility across Latin America.



A major driver of this resilience is the company’s disciplined emphasis on high-engagement products. Rather than leaning on higher-risk lending to lift near-term earnings, Nu Holdings continues to expand revenue through everyday financial activity, including payments, low-cost deposits and cross-selling opportunities. As more customers adopt multiple products, average revenue per active user continues to improve, reinforcing long-term earnings visibility.



This model becomes even more compelling when combined with Nu Holdings’ efficient operating structure. Its technology-driven platform avoids the cost burden of a large physical branch network, enabling incremental revenue from additional products to flow more efficiently into operating leverage. At a time when legacy banks face rising compliance expenses and higher structural costs, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s revenue durability stands out as a significant strategic advantage. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NU’s 2026 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year jump of 34.3% and 41.9%, respectively. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Affirm’s growth continues to be driven by merchant expansion and rising consumer engagement across its platform, while newer initiatives, such as the Affirm Card and international expansion, provide additional avenues for growth. The company’s business model combines payments and lending, making monetization inherently sensitive to product mix and funding conditions. Greater adoption of 0% financing is helping expand the network and improve merchant conversion, although it has created some pressure on revenue take rates. Even so, lower funding costs are helping to offset that impact.



Affirm’s no-late-fee model and transparent pricing structure continue to resonate with consumers, particularly younger borrowers who favor predictable installment payments over revolving credit. At the same time, the company’s profitability remains closely tied to funding costs and credit performance. It is currently benefiting from a more supportive capital markets backdrop, as lower funding costs and solid execution in the asset-backed securities market are providing an important lift to margins.



The company is also working to deepen its role at the point of sale through continued product innovation and broader ecosystem expansion. Initiatives such as AI-powered merchant tools, entry into new verticals and the possibility of a bank charter application reflect management’s ambition to build a more integrated consumer finance platform over time. In parallel, Affirm is expanding its footprint across everyday spending categories while strengthening distribution through debit-linked offerings and embedded finance solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFRM’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 28.5% and 640%, respectively. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Interactive Brokers is a fintech leader driven by automation, innovation and scale, evolving from electronic market making into a tech-first brokerage offering efficient, global and advanced trading tools. The company leverages proprietary systems to automate almost every aspect of the brokerage process, from trade execution and risk management to compliance and customer onboarding. This enables it to operate with minimal human intervention and significantly lower costs than traditional brokers.



IBKR offers a suite of API-driven solutions and highly customizable platforms catering to algorithmic traders, hedge funds and financial advisors. These tools reflect the company’s deep tech roots and focus on empowering clients through self-service and advanced analytics. Its infrastructure is designed for scalability and precision, which not only supports high-frequency trading and global multi-asset access but also ensures real-time margin calculations and risk controls.



Interactive Brokers’ revenue model reinforces its fintech identity. It monetizes data, interest and transaction flow instead of relying on traditional financial services upselling. By offering white-label brokerage and custody solutions to advisors and introducing brokers, the company acts as a back-end platform akin to a B2B fintech SaaS company. Its capital-light, tech-driven approach enables it to maintain high margins while scaling globally, firmly placing it in the category of modern fintech firms disrupting legacy financial institutions.



IBKR carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 6.1% and 7.3%, respectively.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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