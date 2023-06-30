News & Insights

Markets
TOP

TOP Financial Spikes On Growth In FY23 Revenues

June 30, 2023 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TOP Financial Group Ltd. (TOP) shares are gaining more than 31 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported a 24 percent increase in full-year revenue.

The company reported fiscal revenue of $9.7 million, up from $7.8 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $10.20, up 31.05 percent from the previous close of $7.80 on a volume of 16,378,185.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TOP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.