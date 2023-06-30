TOP Financial Spikes On Growth In FY23 Revenues

(RTTNews) - TOP Financial Group Ltd. (TOP) shares are gaining more than 31 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported a 24 percent increase in full-year revenue.

The company reported fiscal revenue of $9.7 million, up from $7.8 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $10.20, up 31.05 percent from the previous close of $7.80 on a volume of 16,378,185.

