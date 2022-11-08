STLA

Top EU court backs Fiat appeal against 30 mln euro EU tax payment order

Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

November 08, 2022 — 03:39 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

LUXEMBOURG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Europe's top court on Tuesday scrapped an EU order to Italian carmaker Fiat Chrysler to pay 30 million euros ($30 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg.

"The Court of Justice that the General Court was wrong to confirm the reference framework used by the (European) Commission to apply the arm's length principle to integrated companies in Luxembourg, in failing to take into account the specific rules implementing that principle in that member state," the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) said.

In its 2015 decision, the European Commission said Luxembourg had granted Fiat Chrysler an unfair tax advantage by endorsing artificial and complex methods which artificially lowered the company's taxes.

The cases are C-885/19 P and C-898/19 P.

($1 = 1.0005 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Bart Meijer in Amsterdam)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STLA

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter