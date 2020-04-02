US Markets

Top EU court backs Amazon in trade mark dispute with Coty

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Europe's top court on Thursday backed Amazon in its dispute with the German unit of U.S. cosmetics company Coty's, saying the online retail giant is not liable for unwittingly stocking trade mark infringing goods for third-party sellers.

BRUSSELS, April 2 (Reuters) - Europe's top court on Thursday backed Amazon AMZN.O in its dispute with the German unit of U.S. cosmetics company Coty's COTY.N, saying the online retail giant is not liable for unwittingly stocking trade mark infringing goods for third-party sellers.

"The mere storage by Amazon, in the context of its online marketplace (Amazon-Marketplace), of goods which infringe trade mark rights does not constitute an infringement by Amazon of those trade mark rights," the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union said.

The case is C-567/18 Coty Germany.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Philip Blenkinsop;)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular