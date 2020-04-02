Top EU court backs Amazon in trade mark dispute with Coty

BRUSSELS, April 2 (Reuters) - Europe's top court on Thursday backed Amazon AMZN.O in its dispute with the German unit of U.S. cosmetics company Coty's COTY.N, saying the online retail giant is not liable for unwittingly stocking trade mark infringing goods for third-party sellers.

"The mere storage by Amazon, in the context of its online marketplace (Amazon-Marketplace), of goods which infringe trade mark rights does not constitute an infringement by Amazon of those trade mark rights," the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union said.

The case is C-567/18 Coty Germany.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Philip Blenkinsop;)

